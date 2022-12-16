An Aldi boss on how to save money on your food shop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s becoming significantly harder to make the weekly food shop come in on budget – even if you’re experienced in searching for reduced items and using discount vouchers.

Research from consumer group Which? found three in 10 (30%) shoppers plan to buy cheaper or less food and drink to have at home over Christmas this year.

With little wiggle room left in food shopping budgets, Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK (aldi.co.uk), has some suggestions to help make your food shop more cost-effective.

While switching supermarket own-brand items is one way to save money, Ashfield also suggests: “Another easy way to help keep costs down is to plan your shopping list in advance and batch cook meals for the week ahead.

“To give shoppers affordable and achievable inspiration, Aldi recently teamed up with money-saving influencer Becky Excell to create a series of budget-friendly meal ideas designed to feed the family.”

When looking at marked down items, Ashfield also recommends buying products that are suitable for home freezing, which will prolong their usefulness.

Perishable products such as bread, meat and produce are marked down by Aldi at 30% or 75% as they near the end of their shelf life.

Some items, such as rice, pasta, cereal and tinned food, may be marked down because they are damaged, so they don’t need to be eaten immediately.

Ashfield says Aldi may mark these staples down by as much as 30% if the packaging is imperfect.

The times that items are reduced by Aldi vary by store, and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, she adds.

Aldi recently came out top in a study by consumer group Which? of the UK’s cheapest major supermarkets in November. The Which? study compared a selection of prices at eight supermarkets.

As well as Ashfield’s tips, it might also be worth trying out apps that help prevent food waste, such as Too Good To Go and Olio.

Or if you’re hosting large numbers of people over Christmas, perhaps ask some guests to bring courses, to share the costs out more evenly.

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at investment platform Bestinvest (bestinvest.co.uk) also suggests: “Plan out exactly what you need for any festive gatherings to ensure there is minimal waste.

“Check your fridge and store cupboards to see what items you already have, such as cranberry sauce, so you don’t double up.”

She adds: “If you make too much food, just remember every leftover meal can be turned into something else the next day.”