Amazon announces above inflation pay rise for staff

Alan Jones
Wednesday 17 September 2025 09:13 BST
Amazon staff are receiving a pay rise from the end of this month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Amazon staff are receiving a pay rise from the end of this month (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Online giant Amazon has announced an above inflation pay rise for its employees.

From the end of the month the minimum starting pay will rise by 5.9% to £14.30-an-hour or by 5.5% to £15.30-an-hour depending on location.

Annual salaries for frontline employees will start at a minimum of £29,744 and up to £31,824 depending on location.

The increase will affect tens of thousands of staff across the UK, said Amazon, adding that its minimum starting pay will have risen by 43% since 2022.

Amazon’s UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “Our UK frontline employees are essential to our success, which is why we’re proud to increase our minimum starting wage to £29,744 a year.

“Beyond this competitive wage, we offer industry-leading benefits from day one and meaningful career development opportunities for all our employees.”

