ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts
Link said there was a a significant jump in ATM use as people started to receive fresh payments to manage the cost-of-living crisis.
Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link.
The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.
People receiving the payments of £324 into their bank accounts include those receiving universal credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), income-related employment and support allowance (ESA), income support, pension credit, child tax credit and working tax credit.
Link said ATM transactions were up by 12% between Tuesday and Thursday this week compared with the equivalent period a year ago.
Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “This week has been much busier than expected for Link cash machines.
“The middle of November is normally pretty quiet, often not helped by the weather, but this week has seen as real boost to cash as consumers get their cost-of-living payments. We may well see some more spikes in ATM use going forward as more payments are due before Christmas.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.