Average cost of funeral decreases over a year, report finds
The typical cost of a funeral was £4,054 in 2021, marking the first time since SunLife’s research started in 2004 that the figure has decreased.
The average cost of a funeral has decreased for the first time since research started in 2004, a report has found.
The typical cost of a basic funeral was £4,054 in 2021, marking a 3.1% decrease compared with 2020, according to financial services provider SunLife’s “cost of dying” report.
In 2020, the average cost of a funeral, including burials and cremations, was put at £4,184.
The research was released at a time when general household costs are surging.
Direct cremations, where the ashes are returned to family members who can make their own service arrangements, have increased in popularity, the research found. A direct cremation costs around £1,647 typically.
Although funeral costs were found to have generally fallen in the past year, many people are still struggling to pay for them.
SunLife’s research found around one in six (17%) families had experienced notable financial concerns when paying for a funeral.
Here are average funeral costs in 2021 and the annual increase or decrease, according to SunLife, which surveyed funeral directors and people who had been involved in organising a funeral:
– Wales, £3,540, minus 4.8%
– South East and East of England, £4,825, minus 3.6%
– London, £5,358, 2.3%
– East and West Midlands, £3,942, minus 12.2%
– Yorkshire and the Humber, £4,302, 0.7%
– Scotland, £3,873, minus 4.7%
– South West England £3,907, minus 6.1%
– North West England £3,840, 1.4%
– North East England £3,915, 2.3%
– Northern Ireland, £3,056, minus 5.2%
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.