Average of 20 viewing requests for each home to rent, says Rightmove

Agents are receiving 20 inquiries on average from renters for every property they have to let, analysis from Rightmove suggests.

The website looked at the volume of calls and emails about viewings that an average property is receiving across Britain.

The average number of inquiries per available rental property May 2023 was 20, Rightmove said.

In May 2019, there were just six inquiries typically per rental property.

In the north west of England, there are now around 30 inquiries typically per rental home.

Scotland and the south west of England are also areas where competition appears particularly tight, with 27 inquiries on average per rental home.

There have been some suggestions that rising mortgage rates could push some landlords towards selling up.

Here is the average number of inquiries per available rental property in May 2023, according to Rightmove:

– East Midlands, 18

– East of England, 24

– London, 15

– North East, 17

– North West, 30

– Scotland, 27

– South East, 20

– South West, 27

– Wales, 20

– West Midlands, 25

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 19