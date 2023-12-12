Jump to content

Average quoted home insurance price rose by 36.1% annually in October – index

The average of the five cheapest quotes for a buildings and contents policy now stands at £227, according to Consumer Intelligence.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 12 December 2023 11:23
The typical quoted price of home insurance jumped by more than a third in the 12 months to October, according to Consumer Intelligence (Victoria Jones/PA)
The typical quoted price of home insurance jumped by more than a third in the 12 months to October, according to Consumer Intelligence (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The typical quoted price of home insurance jumped by more than a third (36.1%) in the 12 months to October, according to an index.

The average of the five cheapest quotes for a buildings and contents policy now stands at £227, financial services insights provider Consumer Intelligence said.

Consumer Intelligence’s data for the three months to October indicated a slowdown in quoted price rises, at 8.5% compared with 9.9% in the previous three months.

Homeowners with prior claims may see additional increases in coming months

Laura Vas, Consumer Intelligence

But the firm suggested that insurers may look to recover the cost of claims from the recent storms.

Laura Vas, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence, said: “Homeowners with prior claims may see additional increases in coming months following recent storm damage, although insurers could spread the claim costs across all policy holders driving further market inflation.”

The research used price comparison websites and the calculations involve taking an average from the five cheapest premiums.

