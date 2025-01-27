Average advertised pay reaches landmark figure for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average advertised annual salary has passed £40,000 for the first time, new research suggests.

Jobs site Adzuna said the increase in pay for advertised jobs follows continuing demand for skilled staff, together with hesitancy among employers around hiring. The figure has increased from £37,577 over the past year, said Adzuna.

Its study also found there are two jobseekers for every vacancy, while the time taken to fill jobs has increased by almost two days to 34 over the past year.

Jobs in the legal profession had the shortest time to fill at 31 days, while the longest were in domestic help and cleaning at 38 and healthcare and nursing at 37.

Adzuna said just over half of employers did not include pay details in job adverts, adding that 2024 was the worst year on record for salary transparency.

Factbox The ten steps to secure your dream job this year, according to a recruitment boss James Reed, chairman and CEO of Reed, offers ten tips for securing a new job in 2025.

A strong CV is crucial, focusing on a concise personal statement and tailoring it to the specific job. Honesty is paramount, and strong references are essential.

Consider sending a traditional letter to stand out from digital applications. Improving skills through online courses can enhance your CV.

Research “fast-flowing” sectors with high growth potential, like green engineering and education.

Maintain a positive trajectory in your current role, aligning personal values with potential employers, and demonstrating a willingness to be present in the workplace can increase your chances of success. Finally, prioritize physical and mental well-being for a positive impression.

Read the full story.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Jobseekers who were hoping for a continued streak of growth in available roles following November’s bounce will be disappointed, as vacancies fell again in December.

“This could be attributed to the seasonal hiring slowing down over the Christmas period.

“Sectors such as teaching continue to have a high volume of roles while legal, logistics & warehouse and sales roles have all experienced an annual increase compared to the same time last year.

“While it appears companies are not hiring as much, they are loosening their purse strings, with the average advertised salary now reaching over £40,000 for the first time since we started tracking the UK job market in 2016.”