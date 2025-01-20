Average shelf life of a fixed-rate bond plunges as providers reprice deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average shelf life of a fixed-rate bond has nearly halved in the space of a month, according to a financial information website.

Looking at the market on December 1 2024, deals typically remained on the market for 57 days before being pulled, based on activity over the previous month, Moneyfacts found.

But when the same research was carried out at the start of January, based on activity over the previous month, the typical shelf life of a fixed-rate bond had shrunk to just 33 days.

Providers have been watching the markets very closely, and in December repricing activity was prevalent Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts

The website said it was the biggest fall in the average shelf life of a fixed-rate bond since July 2020 and the lowest number of days deals were remaining on the market since March 2024.

By January 2025, the average one-year fixed-rate bond on the market had a rate of 4.18%, down from 4.87% in January 2024.

Someone putting £5,000 away for a year could potentially get £209 in interest with a 4.18% rate, but a year earlier, with a typical 4.87% rate they could have received £243.50 in interest.

The average longer-term fixed-rate bond meanwhile paid 3.91% in January 2025, down from 4.46% in January 2024.

Longer-term fixed bonds were defined by Moneyfacts as those with terms over 550 days. It calculated average interest rates based on someone having a £5,000 deposit.

The Bank of England base rate was cut twice last year, and further reductions are expected at some point in 2025.

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Savers may be concerned about the expectations for interest rates to come down this year, so a longer-term fixed bond could become more desirable.

“However, their popularity hinges on whether savers hunting for a guaranteed return feel content to lock their cash away for longer. It is worth noting that one-year bonds have been paying higher rates on average than longer-term bonds since July 2023.”

She added: “It’s impossible to make predictions on interest rate moves, but providers have been watching the markets very closely, and in December repricing activity was prevalent.”