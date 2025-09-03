Aviva ‘stopped over £60m of fraudulent insurance claims in first half of 2025’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aviva says it stopped more than £60 million in bogus insurance claims in the first half of this year.

The insurance giant said it prevented more than 6,000 fraudulent insurance claims in the first half of 2025, amounting to more than £60 million in prevented fraud.

Aviva said it has seen a 3% increase in the number of bogus claims being detected compared with the first half of 2024.

It added that it is continuing to invest in fraud detection, helping to reduce the pressure on premiums.

Scams it has uncovered include crash-for-cash, where road collisions are deliberately staged.

In one incident, a moped driver slowly collided with an Aviva customer’s car, which was stationary, the insurer said. It said the claim was withdrawn when dashcam footage from Aviva’s customer was shared.

Another claim uncovered by the insurer involved a photoshopped document showing a non-existent date – November 31.

In another case, someone attempted to claim for a damaged phone and watch, using “evidence” copied from photos found online. Aviva said its routine checks quickly confirmed this.

Pete Ward, head of claims counter fraud at Aviva, said: ”As our latest figures show, we continue to detect large volumes of opportunistic and organised claims fraud.

“The increase in detected fraud reflects our commitment to protecting honest customers from the physical, emotional, and financial consequences of fraud.

“This includes defending customers from exaggerated and fraudulent claims and deterring would-be fraudsters from targeting Aviva. Insurance fraud isn’t a victimless crime, and we are committed to tackling it.”