Handbags and their contents value ‘surges with theft claims as high as £22,000’

The average value of a handbag and its contents has rocketed by a third in the past four years, with theft claims as high as more than £20,000, according to analysis by an insurer.

The typical claim this year for a handbag and its contents is £1,633 – marking a 34% increase compared with the average claim costing £1,217 in 2021 – Aviva found.

It analysed its handbag claims data in the lead up to London Fashion Week (September 18-22).

Aviva, which looked at claims running from January 2021 to July 2025, said theft away from home accounted for nearly half (49%) of handbag claims.

One of the highest value handbags and its contents came to more than £22,000 – with thieves stealing a designer handbag that also included a high-value watch, sunglasses and expensive jewellery.

Mishaps and spills are also a significant risk with claims for accidental damage accounting for nearly two-fifths (38%) of handbag claims.

Some claims included handbags accidentally left on kitchen hobs; thieves targeting people unloading items into cars; handbags stolen while on public transport such as trains and planes; handbag handles becoming trapped under feet or by car boots; handbags being snatched while customers were dining out; smaller valuable such as jewellery, air pods, keys and phones being pick-pocketed from handbags; and spilled drinks such as wine, water and coffee staining handbags.

Carolyn Scott, head of home and travel underwriting at Aviva said: “It’s amazing how much we carry around in our handbags, from gadgets – such as phones and tablets – to more personal items such as jewellery, sunglasses and beauty products. The value of these items can soon add up, with our data showing that the average handbag claim has increased by over a third in recent years.

“The jump in claims costs could also – in part – be explained by a possible increase in people investing in more expensive handbags, which can run into the hundreds or thousands of pounds.

“While home policies will provide a basic level of cover for handbags as part of your contents in your home, it’s worth considering optional personal belongings cover, which will protect your possessions anywhere in the world. You could also consider taking out accidental damage (insurance), which would provide cover for spills and rips that happen in the home.”

Here are some tips from Aviva for keeping handbags and their contents protected:

1. If investing in a high-end or designer handbag, checking whether it is covered under the existing home insurance policy.

Some people may need a high net worth or more specialised insurance policy offering additional protection for higher value luxury items such as designer bags, shoes and jewellery.

2. Consider any insurance add-ons. Accidental damage cover can often be added on to home insurance policies. It provides cover for unexpected and sudden damage, such as spilling something on a handbag and damaging the material while in your own home.

Another optional add-on is personal belongings cover. This can provide cover for items being carried by the customer while overseas, not just the UK. A single item limit may apply, so more expensive items may need to be specified individually.

3. Have a handbag declutter. Although it may be tempting to store multiple items in a handbag, consider whether you need to bring everything with you, particularly if items are very valuable or have sentimental value.

4. Keep your handbag close and closed. Consider a bag that zips or fastens securely as thieves commonly pickpocket items such as phones from handbags. Wearing it across your body or keeping it in front of you could make it less tempting for opportunistic thieves. Also remember not to leave a handbag on a table or where it is not visible to you in a public place.

5. When you are not using it, keep a handbag in its dust bag or even in a soft pillowcase. A bit of tissue paper or bubble wrap inside can also help it keep its shape. To help minimise or prevent fading or cracking, try to store handbags out of direct sunlight and away from radiators. Damage caused in these ways may not necessarily be covered. Individual policies will vary.

6. Some lotions or hand sanitisers may leave marks on delicate materials. If you’re investing in designer handbags, a gentle clean and a quick check for wear and tear every few months can go a long way and keep it in good condition, should you ever wish to sell your handbag in the future.

7. Be careful when posting on social media. Avoid sharing your latest purchases. Very expensive or on-trend “it” bags are attractive to thieves.