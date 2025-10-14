17% of people ‘heading into winter struggling to repay debts’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around one in six (17%) UK adults have debts other than student loans and mortgages that they are struggling to repay as winter approaches, according to a survey for a charity.

Back in 2023, when similar research was carried out for Christians Against Poverty, 9% of people in that survey had debts that they did not know how they would repay.

The charity said its latest research indicates a worsening picture.

Nearly a fifth (18%) of people in the latest research said they have a “deficit budget” where they do not have enough income to cover the costs of their essentials.

Nearly a third (30%) of those who are struggling with debts have gone without electricity or gas in the past year, and more than a third (36%) have skipped a meal at least once a week because of financial challenges, the charity found.

The research also highlighted the mental health aspects of money worries, with 28% of people saying they feel anxious about their finances on a daily basis.

Parents with children under 18 are also disproportionately affected, with 27% struggling to repay debt, the survey indicated.

The charity’s report was released during Challenge Poverty Week England and Wales (October 13 to 19).

Stewart McCulloch, chief executive of Christians Against Poverty, said the charity’s workers, from more than 250 UK debt centres based at local churches, are “seeing deep levels of poverty among some of the most vulnerable groups, such as families with young children, and people living with disabilities”.

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in August and September for the latest survey.