Balance transfer activity hits highest level in nearly 20 years – UK Finance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Balance transfer activity hit its highest levels in nearly 20 years in January as borrowers took advantage of offers by credit card providers.

Some £1.8 billion worth of credit card balance transfers was recorded in January, marking the highest value since February 2005.

This shows us that consumers are taking advantage of lenders' competitive balance transfer offers and paying down their outstanding balances Janine Randolph, UK Finance

UK Finance said that outstanding balances on credit card accounts increased by 9.4% over the 12 months to January.

Just over half (50.5%) of outstanding balances incurred interest, down from 51.3% in January 2023, according to the finance and banking industry body.

Janine Randolph, head of data management at UK Finance, said: “This shows us that consumers are taking advantage of lenders’ competitive balance transfer offers and paying down their outstanding balances.

“As such, we haven’t seen signs of a fall in consumers’ ability to make their credit card repayments.”