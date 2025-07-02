Bank of England wants you to decide what goes on the next banknotes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The public is being invited to shape the future of the nation's currency, as the Bank of England launched a consultation on Wednesday to determine the theme for its next series of banknotes.

Since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first individual other than the reigning monarch to grace a banknote, these symbols of national identity have predominantly featured notable historical figures. The Bank of England stated there are numerous ways to represent the UK on its currency, and has identified six potential themes for consideration.

These include notable historical figures; architecture and landmarks; arts, culture and sport; noteworthy events in history; innovation; and nature. Beyond these suggestions, the public is also encouraged to propose alternative themes for the Bank to consider, ensuring the banknotes continue to reflect the diverse facets of the UK's heritage and future.

It said banknotes take a multi-year process to design, test and print, to ensure they are high-quality, resilient and accessible.

Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, said: “Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK.

“I am really keen to hear what themes the public would like to see represented on the next series of notes.”

Depending on which theme is selected, the Bank said it may seek further feedback from the public on the specific images that could be used to show the chosen theme.

It said it will give updates, announcing the final note designs in due course.

Examples of how themes could be depicted include portraits of people from history who have made an important contribution to UK society and culture, for the notable historical figures theme.

The Bank will not represent living people on its banknotes, with the exception of the monarch.

The architecture and landmarks theme, meanwhile, could be depicted by images of buildings and other places, such as castles, bridges or heritage sites across the UK.

The arts, culture and sport theme could be depicted by images of the arts, music, literature, customs, food, film, television or sport, defining the UK.

Noteworthy events in history could be depicted by images of important events and movements which have shaped the UK.

open image in gallery (Bank of England/PA)

Innovation could be celebrated on banknotes with images of important advancements, technologies, discoveries or ideas developed in the UK.

Nature could be depicted by images of native plants, animals, or natural landscapes such as rivers, lakes, mountains or coastal scenes from around the UK.

The Bank is seeking responses in particular from the UK’s residents and its citizens who are living abroad. They can be submitted on an online form on the Bank’s website, or by post.

The consultation will close at 11.59pm on July 31.

The next series of banknotes will feature a portrait of the monarch, regardless of the selected theme or themes, the Bank said.

Notable historical figures are used on the Bank’s current series of banknotes.

open image in gallery The Bank of England started issuing banknotes featuring a portrait of the King in June 2024 (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Archive )

The first of the current “G” series notes was the £5 issued in September 2016, followed by the £10 in September 2017, the £20 in February 2020 and the £50 note in June 2021.

The figures currently celebrated on banknotes are Sir Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turing.

The Bank started issuing banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles in June 2024, with no other changes to existing designs.

The consultation relates to the Bank’s new “H” series.

More than 4.7 billion Bank of England notes are in circulation, collectively worth around £86 billion.

Despite declines in cash use as payments technology evolves, the Bank has said it is committed to providing cash for those who wish to use it.