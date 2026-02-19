Bank of Ireland UK fined £3.7m after introducing anti-fraud tool a year late

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bank of Ireland UK has been fined more than £3.7 million for missing a deadline by more than a year to put in place a “vital” service that helps to protect people from fraud and payments accidentally being misdirected.

The £3,779,300 fine was issued by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), for implementing a system to send requests for confirmation of payee checks 14 months after the deadline.

As a result, the safeguard was not applied to transactions involving more than 1.14 million new payees, with payments totalling around £6.9 billion.

The bank was directed to have a system in place to send and receive confirmation of payee requests by October 31 2023.

Confirmation of payee is an account name checking service designed to protect customers when making payments.

It aims to reduce the risk of financial loss from authorised push payment (APP) scams – where criminals pose as legitimate organisations to trick people into sending money – and misdirected payments, helping to give people confidence when transferring cash.

The PSR said payment service providers had “ample time” to put the measure in place, after the PSR confirmed the requirement in October 2022.

David Geale, managing director at the PSR, said: “Confirmation of payee is a vital tool to combat fraud and misdirected payments, giving people confidence that their money is going exactly where they intend.

“Bank of Ireland UK had plenty of time to put the system in place, missing the deadline by more than a year put its customers at increased risk of fraud.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“Where we see firms failing to comply with the confirmation of payee requirements and leaving customers without this critical protection, we will use our powers to intervene to make sure this important direction is followed.”

Bank of Ireland UK agreed to settle at an early stage of the enforcement decision-making process and therefore qualified for a 30% early settlement discount, the PSR said.

Were it not for the discount, the PSR would have imposed a financial penalty of around £5.4 million.