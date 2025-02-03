Banking outages happen because banks ‘can’t keep up with tech’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online banking outages are happening because banks are finding it “too hard to keep up” with fast-moving technology, an industry expert has said.

On Monday, Lloyds Bank and Halifax were hit by an issue that left customers unable to receive payments and came in the wake of a major Barclays outage that began on Friday and continued into the weekend, leaving many unable to access funds on payday.

Lloyds said its systems had returned to normal by late morning, but the incidents have been the latest in a growing number of online banking outages in recent months.

Financial technology expert Chris Skinner said the vast array of technology systems needed to operate in the modern banking world meant banks have “such a smorgasbord of things they have to work with” that the “competence of keeping up with these changes is really challenging every bank”.

He told the PA news agency that clusters of incidents were also more likely because of the shared financial IT infrastructure and close links between institutions.

Mr Skinner said it meant that situations similar to the CrowdStrike outage in 2024 – where an issue within one infrastructure firm caused a global IT outage – were now more likely in the banking sector.

“If you look at what happened in the US last year (with CrowdStrike), it was like a house of cards,” he said.

“There was a linked organisation that failed, and then other organisations failed on the back end of their failure, and I think that’s where we are today – we have this house of cards where you’ve got an awful lot of institutions working co-operatively with each other, but if one messes up the system, then the whole system fails.”

Mr Skinner, who also runs the industry blog The Finanser, added that the recent flurry of outages, a number of which have occurred on Fridays and close to paydays, was likely because firms plan software updates for the weekends as it tends to be quieter, but said cybercriminal activity could also be playing a role.

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

“I think there’s a couple of things in the background – one is that the banks have to regularly update their systems to keep up with infrastructure providers, and when they do that, they normally would target a Friday evening, on the basis that the weekend is the quietest time for transaction and processing,” he said.

“So a Friday is probably the most likely day to have an instance where a system update causes a problem and then they have to reboot the system to get it back to where it was before the update to fix it.

“And I think the second thing is the largest banks in the world are the ones targeted the most by the criminal community in the dark web and elsewhere.

“That doesn’t necessarily happen on a payday or a Friday, but having said that, if you think about the large amount of money moving on a payday, then that’s the greatest opportunity to hijack the system.”

I think the world is spinning so fast with technology that the challenge we have is no one's keeping up, particularly regulators and lawmakers Financial technology expert Chris Skinner

Mr Skinner told PA that regulators and lawmakers were also struggling to keep up with rapidly evolving technology.

“I think the world is spinning so fast with technology that the challenge we have is no one’s keeping up, particularly regulators and lawmakers,” he told PA.

“And so the regulators and lawmakers need to have people who do better due diligence.

“I think there’s an issue here with reliability, service and resilience, and that’s the accountability of the people who are organising the structures, both from within the business, and those who look over the business in terms of the regulators.

“At the moment, I think both are probably finding it too hard to keep up.”