Barclays apologises after customers unable to access online accounts

Barclays has apologised after its customers said they have been unable to access their bank accounts online or through the mobile app.

There were nearly 1,000 reports of an outage on Saturday, according to outage tracker Downdetector, leaving Barclays customers unable to pay bills or transfer money.

The bank has said customers are able to withdraw cash, but apologised for the outage and said it is “working hard to fix the issue”.

“Customers are currently experiencing issues making payments in our app and when using online banking,” a Barclays spokesman told the PA news agency.

“Customers can still use their cards and withdraw cash.

“We’re working hard to fix the issue and apologise for the inconvenience caused. As soon it’s resolved, we’ll let our customers know.”

The bank faced IT issues on payday in January, causing disruption to its online services which lasted for three days.

The bank confirmed some issues on its app and online banking services, and said customers trying to speak to customer services might be delayed.

Some customers have expressed their frustration on social media after facing similar issues in January, saying they risk missing paying bills, while others cannot pay for their shopping.

In a statement on X, Barclays said: “We’re having some problems making and receiving payments today – we’re sorry about this and we’re working hard to fix the issue.

“You may be unable to make a payment using our app, online banking or when speaking to our colleagues – payments into your account may also be delayed.

“All other services are working as normal.”