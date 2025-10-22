Bank sees rise in proportion of first-time buyers buying homes for over £300,000
Barclays said the share of first-time buyers purchasing homes valued at less than £300,000 edged down to 64.3% in September, following a peak in May.
The proportion of first-time buyers purchasing properties for more than £300,000 has increased following a dip recorded earlier this year, according to data from a bank.
Barclays said the share of first-time buyer completions for homes valued at less than £300,000 edged down to 64.3% in September, following a peak of 72.0% recorded by the bank among its customers in May. The figure had jumped from 60.6% in April.
The “nil rate” stamp duty threshold for first-time buyers reduced from £425,000 to £300,000 in April. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland, and Barclays said first-time buyers had shifted their focus towards homes for under £300,000.
But the more recent increase in the proportion of first-time buyers purchasing homes above £300,000 suggests the market has adapted to the new tax thresholds, the bank said.
Barclays’ mortgage data also indicated that detached and semi-detached houses are increasing in popularity amongst non-first-time buyers, making up a combined 66.1% of purchases in September, up from 63.4% in September 2024.
A survey for Barclays found that, for their second home purchase, a fifth (19%) of people said they had prioritised a “forever home” to live in longer-term.
Looking at the rental market, the survey found that 27% of renters surveyed believe home ownership is achievable within the next five years, up from 22% in August.
Jatin Patel, head of mortgages, savings and insurance at Barclays, said: “Our latest data shows that policy shifts like stamp duty adjustments can create short-term volatility, but buyers adapt to market circumstances.
“As the autumn Budget approaches, keeping a long-term view is key, considering the broader outlook for the housing market instead of responding only to the immediate aftermath of any policy changes.”
Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.
Capital at risk.
Terms and conditions apply.
ADVERTISEMENT
Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.
Capital at risk.
Terms and conditions apply.
ADVERTISEMENT
In addition to Barclays’ data being used for the research, it commissioned a survey carried out by Opinium Research in October among 2,000 people across the UK.