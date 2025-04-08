Barclays offering zero-deposit mortgages to right to buy customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barclays has said people applying for a right to buy mortgage with it will no longer need to put down a deposit.

Right to buy (RTB) enables tenants to buy their council home at a discount.

In the past, Barclays has required a 5% deposit, but it has confirmed it will no longer be requiring a deposit for its RTB deals, which are available in England.

Barclays said it will use the RTB discount in place of a direct deposit, while borrowers will also receive the benefit of the reduced rates available for lower loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages.

For example, someone receiving a 40% discount on their home under the RTB scheme will be considered to have a 40% deposit, giving them access to 60% LTV (loan-to-value) rates.

Lending is capped at 90% of the full market value, to help ensure responsible borrowing, Barclays said. This means that Barclays can lend up to 100% of the discounted price, as long as this does not exceed 90% of the valuer’s open market valuation.

Deposits are still required for loan amounts on “high value properties” – those above £640,000 for houses or £310,000 for flats. In these cases, Barclays can lend up to 85% of the discounted price, as long as this does not exceed 80% of the open market valuation.

Lee Chiswell, head of mortgages at Barclays, said: “The right to buy scheme has long been a crucial route to home ownership for council and housing association tenants, yet we know that saving for a deposit remains a key obstacle.

“By lending for the full value of the property, we’re removing the need for buyers to have any deposit at all, helping many completely sidestep their largest barrier to home ownership.”

Rather than offering specific RTB mortgage products, Barclays makes its mortgage range generally available to RTB customers.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

The latest move by Barclays follows several new propositions and updates to its lending criteria, as part of a broader effort to make home ownership more accessible.

These include “mortgage boost,” which allows family or friends to “boost” the amount that can be borrowed towards a home without having to lend or gift money directly.

More widely in the mortgage market, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently looking at its expectations for mortgage lending as part of proposals to streamline its rules, which could make it easier for more people to access home loans.