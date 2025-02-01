Barclays technical issues continue more than 24 hours on from initial outage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major IT glitch is still affecting Barclays more than 24 hours on from the bank’s initial outage, with some customers continuing to face issues receiving and making payments.

The bank has warned some people may see an outdated balance and payments made or received may not show.

Barclays has apologised to customers, saying they are facing “ongoing technical issues that are impacting our customers’ accounts”.

“We will ensure that no customer is left out of pocket,” the bank said in a statement on Saturday.

The outage began on Friday, the same day as January payday for many British workers and the deadline for self-assessment tax returns.

According to outage tracker Down Detector, thousands of customers have claimed they are experiencing issues with mobile banking, online banking and paying bills on Saturday.

Barclays said that their ATMs remain unaffected and that customers can withdraw cash and use their cards to make payments.

In a statement, HMRC said it is “working closely” with Barclays to minimise any impact on those submitting their self-assessments and that HMRC services are “working as normal”.

Any issues related to the Barclays outage will not result in late HMRC payment penalties as these do not apply until March 1, an HMRC spokesperson added.

Among those affected by the outage was civil servant Paola Meru, 39, who said her family had been left homeless after the payment for their new house had not gone through.

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Start investing with Trading 212.

Capital at risk. Go to website

Mrs Meru sold her home in Uxbridge, where she lived with her husband and two daughters aged one and seven, and the family were supposed to move into their new house in West Sussex on Friday.

She told the PA news agency: “We drove down to (West Sussex on Friday) and we had all our things in a moving van and were waiting outside and unfortunately, around one o’clock, my solicitor calls and says Barclays is having some issues and we are unable to complete the sale.

“So we sold our house – we had the money from that – but we were unable to complete the other part of the sale so we are essentially homeless.

“We waited until five o’clock, Barclays still didn’t fix it, so we literally have no house and it is still not fixed.”

“It took us so long to get this dream house and yesterday was meant to be the happiest day of our lives and instead, we ended up homeless.”

Mrs Mereu said her family are currently staying with her mother in London with the moving van containing all their belongings parked on the driveway.

The family are currently in limbo about what to do next, she said.

“I am not sure if we will incur extra costs from the people we are buying from because we did not fulfil our part of the contract as the money was meant to go through on Friday,” she added.

Frustrated customers have been reaching out to Barclays support via social media.

“Due to you Barclays I’m left without money had a food shop due for delivery this morning that now will get cancelled, leave my four kids with no food it’s a joke as (it is) my money,” one X user claimed.

Another added: “Well I’ve just had to put all my shopping back in Tesco never been so embarrassed in my life .. as can’t access my own money.”

Barclays issued a number of apologies on social media to customers in the wake of Friday’s outage.

In a statement on Saturday, a spokesperson for the bank said: “We’re incredibly sorry for the ongoing technical issues that are impacting our customers’ accounts.

“Some may see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show.

“We’re working hard to fix this issue, and customers should not try to make the payment again.

“Customers can use their cards and withdraw cash, and as soon as these remaining issues are resolved, we’ll let our customers know.

“We will ensure that no impacted customer is left out of pocket.”

PA understands that Barclays is contacting vulnerable customers to offer help and support, with their calls to the bank’s phone lines being prioritised.