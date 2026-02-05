Bitcoin continues to plunge in value months after record crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bitcoin is teetering on the brink of falling below the crucial $70,000 mark, as the world's largest cryptocurrency continues its sharp decline, with Ether also experiencing significant losses.

Bitcoin plummeted over 3 per cent during the Asian trading session, reaching $70,052.38, its lowest level since November 2024.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was similarly down nearly 2 per cent at $2,086.11. A drop below $2,000 would mark the first time since May last year.

Analysts suggest this rapid cryptocurrency rout has been triggered by the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair.

Expectations that Warsh could move to shrink the Fed's balance sheet are cited as the primary concern.

This week alone, Bitcoin has shed more than 7 per cent of its value, bringing its year-to-date losses to almost 20 per cent. Ether has fared even worse, down nearly 30 per cent this year.

Digital currencies have historically thrived on expansive central bank balance sheets, often rallying when the Federal Reserve injected liquidity into money markets, thereby supporting speculative assets.

This week alone, Bitcoin has shed more than 7 per cent of its value, bringing its year-to-date losses to almost 20 per cent ( Alamy/PA )

"The market fears a hawk with him," said Manuel Villegas Franceschi from the next generation research team at Julius Baer. "A smaller balance sheet is not going to provide any tailwinds for crypto."

To be sure, cryptocurrencies have struggled for months since a record crash last October sent bitcoin tumbling from a peak as leveraged positions got washed out.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

That's left investors cooling on digital assets and sentiment towards the industry fragile.

"We believe this broader decline is mainly driven by massive withdrawals from institutional ETFs. These funds have seen billions of dollars flow out each month since the Oct 2025 downturn," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note to clients.

They added that US spot bitcoin ETFs witnessed outflows of more than $3 billion in January, following outflows of about $2 billion and $7 billion in December and November respectively.

"This steady selling in our view signals that traditional investors are losing interest, and overall pessimism about crypto is growing," the analysts said.