Shoppers turning to alternative payments such as buy now pay later – BRC report

Shoppers increasingly turned to “alternative” ways to pay in 2024, such as buy now pay later methods, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Its annual payments report found that alternative payments, which include buy now pay later (BNPL) schemes, accounted for 3.8% of transactions in 2023, rising to 4.1% in 2024.

The report suggested that interest rates charged on credit cards could be pushing some consumers towards other payment methods “as retailers offer more payment choices and short-term interest-free credit options at point of sale”.

As a percentage of total turnover or sales, alternative payments grew to 5.0% in 2024, up from 3.2% in 2023.

The average transaction value for alternative payments also increased significantly, rising from £19.57 in 2023 to £37.55 in 2024.

Alternative payment types covered in the report also include cheques, store cards, gift vouchers and platforms such as PayPal.

A report from banking and finance body UK Finance recently found that BNPL services saw notable growth last year, with one in four (25%) UK adults using them, up from 14% the year before.

BNPL can be a convenient way for some shoppers to split payments without paying interest, but concerns have been raised about some BNPL borrowers potentially overstretching themselves financially and incurring charges for loans they cannot afford to pay back on time.

In July, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a consultation into BNPL, proposing rules to give consumers more transparency over what this type of borrowing involves, to take effect when BNPL comes under the FCA’s remit next year.

The new oversight by the FCA would give BNPL borrowers key protections that already exist for other types of lending. Borrowers will also be able to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service if something goes wrong, under its proposals.

Final rules are expected to be published in early 2026 and from May 2026, firms without relevant consumer credit permissions will be able to register for the temporary permissions regime, two months ahead of regulation starting on July 15 2026.

The BRC report also said that purchases made with credit cards accounted for 18.1% of turnover/sales, down from 19% in 2023, “a continuation of a downward trend since 2021 when they reached 22.5% of turnover/ sales”.

The report added: “Credit cards accounted for 12.6% of all transactions in 2024, a significant drop from 14.2% in 2023.”

Spend per transaction on credit cards increased slightly from £30.24 in 2023 to £30.47 in 2024, which the report said “may reflect high inflation”.

The report added that debit cards remained the “primary choice for most consumers in 2024, accounting for 64.1% of all card transactions and 66.1% of turnover by sales, down slightly from 66.7% in 2023”.

The average transaction value of purchases made using debit cards was £23.26, which was unchanged compared with 2023 but down from £27.12 in 2020.

The report said: “This suggests consumers continue to use debit cards for smaller purchases for budgeting purposes and continue to shift from more expensive brands as they seek to maximise spending power.”

Some shoppers have been turning to cash in recent years to help them balance their budgets amid the cost-of-living squeeze.

But the BRC said that 2024 marked a slight decline in cash usage.

In 2022, cash accounted for 18.8% of transactions and in 2023 it made up 19.9%.

But by 2024, cash as a percentage of all transactions dropped slightly, accounting for 19.2%. The average cash transaction value in 2024 was £13.65, up from £12.82 in 2023.

The BRC also highlighted the cost of processing card payments, saying that, at £1.48 billion, the fees paid by retailers have more than doubled since 2019.

Data for the BRC payments survey was gathered in 2025 and covers the 2024 calendar year. Retailers taking part accounted for around a third (34%) of all UK retail annual sales turnover, the body said.

Chris Owen, payments policy adviser at the British Retail Consortium, said: “As interest rates peaked in 2024, the use of credit cards fell as customers switched to lower interest forms of payment.

“However, with cards still accounting for the vast majority of transactions and card fees now more than double the level they were six years ago, only a long-term cap on card fees would bring much-needed relief to retailers.”

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “With lots of households continuing to feel the pinch, it’s unsurprising that a growing number of consumers are looking to spread payments for purchases.

“Long-awaited regulation of the buy now pay later market is set to come into force in July next year. With more people turning to this payment method, this can’t come soon enough.”

Here are the percentage shares of transactions using different payment methods in 2024, according to the BRC:

Cash, 19.2%

Debit cards, 64.1%

Credit cards, 12.6%

Alternative payments, 4.1%