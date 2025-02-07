An expert explains 5 heating mistakes that could be leaving you hundreds of pounds worse off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spring may be around the corner but it may be a good while yet before some of us are able to turn the heating off.

And while it’s important to feel warm and comfortable in a property, there are some common mistakes that could be piling on more than £460 per year to the average energy bill, according to calculations from British Gas.

Of course, the exact savings that any household could make would depend on several factors, such as energy use and how much a household is paying.

British Gas smart energy engineer Jessica Rawstron has experience in seeing household heating blunders while out and about on the job.

Rawstron says: “Every winter, we see lots of households unknowingly waste energy, and risk issues such as boiler breakdowns by making simple heating mistakes. Being aware of these common errors, and avoiding them, can make a real difference with your energy bills.”

Here, Rawstron highlights the common mistakes that people make, which could lead to some people throwing money away while they are heating their home:

1. Cranking the thermostat up too high

Rawstron says: “Having the heating on too high might seem like an obvious error during the winter, but many people don’t realise how much of an impact the number on the thermostat makes to energy bills.”

She says that on frosty mornings and chilly nights, it can be particularly tempting to really ramp up the heating to a high temperature.

But instead she suggests setting the main thermostat to between 18C and 21C, and popping on some extra layers if you’re still feeling the cold, to save on heating bills.

According to calculations from British Gas, for an average household, lowering the thermostat temperature by just one degree could save around £115 a year.

2. Having the boiler flow temperature too high

Rawstron explains that, in the same vein as having the thermostat set too high, the boiler’s flow temperature is another setting that could be costing some households. This is the temperature that the boiler heats water to before it reaches your radiators.

According to British Gas calculations, some households could potentially keep around £65 in their pockets annually by making sure the boiler flow temperature is set between 55-60C, to help with optimum efficiency.

Rawstron says: “Altering the temperature on a conventional boiler with a hot water cylinder involves adjusting one dial.

“With a combination boiler with no hot water cylinder, there will be two dials, one for radiators and another for hot water. It’s the radiator setting you’ll need to change.”

3. Not making the most of smart technology

“Each winter, we see thousands of people miss out on big savings by not investing in smart technology for their home,” Rawstron adds.

Smart thermostats can allow homeowners to set energy-saving schedules and alerts for if they leave the heating on when they’re not at home.

British Gas estimates that some homeowners could save as much as £175 per year on their heating bill.

Rawstron says: “Once you’ve invested in the tech, make sure to position it in the right location to maximise savings.”

She says that good places to do this include the interior wall in either the hallway or in the living room.

Rawstron also cautions: “You should also avoid putting the thermostat too close to a radiator, direct sunlight or any draughts, as these can skew the temperature readings and lead to the thermostat under or overheating your home.”

4. Leaving hot water tanks without insulation.

Every penny counts, especially during the colder months, and if your home has a hot water tank, not insulating it can add around £50 onto a household’s energy bill a year, according to the calculations from British Gas.

If you’re wondering how to go about this, Rawstron explains: “It’s a quick and simple fix, with insulated jackets available online and from most DIY stores.

“Once fitted to the tank, the jacket will work to prevent heat loss, using less energy and money to keep the water warm.”

5. ‘Welcoming’ in the cold without realising

While you may not be leaving doors and windows wide open in the middle of winter, there are other, less obvious ways that the cold can creep in.

The escape of warmth not only makes your home less energy-efficient but it can also end up pulling on your purse strings.

Draught-proofing around your windows and doors could potentially help a household to save around £60 per year alone, according to British Gas calculations.

Luckily too, there are some simple ways to fix these invisible ways that money is “leaking” out of the home.

“Self-adhesive foam strips are easy to fit on windows to prevent draughts, while draught excluders are perfect if there’s a gap between your door and the floor,” says Rawstron.

Cold air can enter the home through the tiniest of gaps, and keyholes and letterboxes can also be culprits.

Rawstron says: “Keyhole covers and letterbox brush strips are cheap to buy, quick and easy to fit and will stop those draughts.”

In addition to Rawstron’s tips, you may also want to consider the floor you’re standing on.

The Energy Saving Trust says that insulating the ground floor can be a great way to help keep a property warm.

The Trust also suggests considering insulating any floors that sit above unheated spaces, such as garages.

Hopefully that way you can avoid your money ‘escaping’ along with the warm air.

People struggling with their bills should contact their provider and debt support charities can also help.