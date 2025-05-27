8 smart ways to save on your food shop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food inflation rose for the fourth month in a row this May, according to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NIQ Shop Price Index.

The report shows that food prices are now 2.8% higher than they were a year ago, up from 2.6% in April. Fresh food has seen a notable rise, with prices increasing by 2.4% compared to last May, accelerating from 1.8% in April.

As grocery costs continue to rise, finding ways to make your money go further at the supermarket is more important than ever.

Whether you’re shopping for a family or just for yourself, a few simple strategies can lead to big savings. Here are eight smart and practical tips to help you cut costs on your food shop – without compromising on quality or nutrition.

1. Make a budget for your food shopping

“If you’re able to, plan and budget your food spending,” recommends Matthew Parden, CEO of money management app Marygold & Co.”Have an awareness about what your needs are and what your spend is capped at.

“Create a separate budgeting pot for food shopping. This helps ensure that this money is parked away from your day-to-day spending. On many money managements apps you can request nudges that remind you to put money away into this separate pot on pay day.”2. Stick to a shopping list

“Mapping out your weekly meals and sticking to a targeted shopping list helps avoid impulse buys and cuts down on waste,” says Jamie Crummie, food waste expert and co-founder of Too Good To Go.

Parden agrees and adds: “Supermarkets have a very good habit of making you buy lots of things you didn’t need or didn’t know that you wanted.

“You might buy those five kilogram packets of whatever, and half of it gets chucked away after a week, either because you didn’t understand the best before dates, or because you’re not storing it properly. So, stick to a shopping list and be careful about what you’re buying.”

3. Join your local supermarket’s loyalty scheme for extra savings

“Every supermarket has its own loyalty scheme where you can collect points and get a small amount of cash back on those – and that’s very worthwhile,” says Parden. “You can also often get discounts by using supermarket gift cards, and generally you can get a 3% discount on those.

“For example, if you buy a £100 gift card for your supermarket shop, you might only have to pay £97 for your shop if it offers a 3% discount.

“I’m always surprised that these gift cards aren’t used as much, and I think part of the reason behind this is a lack of awareness about them.”

4. Look for the yellow stickers

“Often you can get the yellow label discounts on things like beef and steak which can cost a fortune,” says Parden. “If you learn when your supermarket has yellow sticker days, or which aisle you may find them in, then certainly there’s significant savings to be made there.”

5. Buy non-branded or supermarket own branded products

“In many blind taste tests, the non-branded items often come out on top, and buying non-branded or supermarket own branded products is usually much cheaper and can lead to significant savings,” says Parden.

6. Make the most of the tinned aisle

“There’s some pretty good tinned fish out there in supermarkets, and they’re often overlooked, but they’re actually very well priced,” says Parden. “Tinned food can be very versatile, has a longer shelf life and can actually taste very good.”

7. Make friends with your freezer

Purchasing frozen fruits and vegetables is an excellent way to eat healthier while sticking to a budget and reducing food waste. Similarly, cooking meals in bulk and freezing them for later can also help achieve these goals.

“Your freezer is an underrated hero – think of it as a pause button on freshness,” says Crummie. “Batch cook meals like stews, curries or soups, then freeze portions for ready-to-go dinners later.

“Use stackable containers and label them with dates to keep track. Don’t overlook freezing perishables either – bananas (great for smoothies), bread, even grated cheese freeze beautifully.”

8. Go to the shops just before closing time

“Local markets, supermarkets, bakeries and greengrocers often slash prices near closing time – especially on fresh items,” says Crummie. “These bargains are great for your wallet and help support your community too.

“The Too Good To Go app can also connect you with nearby stores offering surplus food, helping you discover hidden gems at a fraction of the cost.”