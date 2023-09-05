Supermarket food and drink quality is worsening, say shoppers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than half of shoppers have noticed that so-called “skimpflation” has lowered the quality of some supermarket food and drink products despite them costing the same as before, a survey suggests.

In the latest scourge to affect consumers, 52% of Britons have reported seeing a downgrade in the quality of ingredients in their favourite products while the cost remains the same or has increased, according to a monthly survey for Barclays.

Among those who had noticed changes, 44% had noted a change in the quality of crisp products, 43% had seen the same for sweets and chocolate, and 36% thought that their favourite cakes or biscuits were inferior to before.

Just over a fifth of consumers (22%) believe takeaways are decreasing in quality, while 20% think the same of restaurant meals – both without a corresponding fall in price.

Some 41% of consumers say they have noticed skimpflation on products other than food and drink, with 44% believing the quality of clothing is falling and 37% saying the quality of toiletries and cosmetics has dropped.

The fall in the quality of products comes on top of “shrinkflation”, which continues to be front of mind for 84% of shoppers, with chocolate, crisps and biscuits remaining the products most commonly identified as being affected.

The trends come amid a muted August for spending, with year-on-year growth of just 2.8% noticeably lower than July’s 4%, according to the Barclays Consumer Spending Index, based on the bank’s debit card and Barclaycard credit card transaction figures.

Almost a third of consumers (31%) also expect this coming Christmas will be more expensive than last year, and 17% have started saving already.

Despite this, consumers’ confidence in their household finances and the ability to live within their means has increased slightly to 67% and 72% respectively, up from July’s 65% and 70%.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “Shrinkflation – and now skimpflation – are increasing concerns for value-seeking shoppers. However, Brits’ confidence in their household finances is unwavering, suggesting they remain resilient in the face of these inflationary pressures.”

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “Shoppers might spot a smaller pack size or higher price before they get to the till, but they’re unlikely to notice a recipe change until they’ve bought the product and sampled it.

“Quietly altering recipes to cut costs at a time when many people have a lot less to spend won’t help rebuild dwindling trust in the food sector, so it’s important that manufacturers and supermarkets are upfront about changes to popular products – that way customers can make an informed choice.”