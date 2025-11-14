More than five million Britons want to reduce or quit gambling – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around an estimated five million people want to reduce or quit their gambling, with three-quarters of those wanting to do so despite it not causing them problems, according to the charity GambleAware.

The charity’s annual Treatment & Support survey found that three in 10 adults aged 18 to 34 who gamble want to cut back or stop entirely.

It reported that more than 42,000 people had searched for support via its service finder tool, which was launched in July last year and helps people seek out organisations in their local area.

It said there had been more than 87,000 completions of its self-assessment tool, available to those concerned about their gambling or the gambling of others, since its launch in April 2023.

The charity’s lower risk gambling guidelines (LRGGs) are made up of three limits it says should be applied if an individual wants to continue gambling but reduce many of the risks that accompany it: Gambling no more than 1% of income on no more than four days a month, while avoiding more than two types of gambling per month.

GambleAware chief executive Anna Hargrave said: “An estimated five million people want to reduce or quit their gambling, which highlights just how much our tools and services are needed, as well as those that sit within the National Gambling Support Network.

“However gambling is making you feel, there is help available.

“Wherever you are in your journey, I want to take this opportunity to remind people that help and support continues to be available for people in need now and within the new statutory gambling harms system. For free advice, tools and support, visit gambleaware.org.”

A spokeswoman for the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents the industry, said: “Each month around 22.5 million people in Britain enjoy a bet, on the lottery, in bookmakers, casinos, bingo halls and online, and the overwhelming majority do so safely and responsibly.

“The most recent NHS Health Survey for England estimated that just 0.4% of the adult population are problem gamblers.

“All BGC members promote safer gambling tools like deposit limits and time-outs, as well as signposting advice and support.

“BGC members have voluntarily contributed over £170 million over the last four years to tackle problem gambling and gambling-related harm, including £50 million in 2024, funding an independent network of charities currently caring for 85% of all problem gamblers receiving treatment in Britain.

“Following the White Paper reforms, BGC members will contribute to a statutory levy to fund research, prevention and treatment, expected to raise £100 million annually for this work.”

Those who are worried about their own gambling or someone else’s can contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

YouGov surveyed 18,000 people between November 27 and December 23 2024.