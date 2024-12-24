Broken oven, lost dentures and ruined raclette among Christmas Day calamities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dentures accidentally being thrown away with wrapping paper and an oven door snapping off are among the Christmas Day calamities that have been dealt with in recent years by an insurance giant.

Aviva has delved into home insurance claims covering the eight Christmas Days from 2016 to 2023.

Accidental damage is among the most common claims, with breakages including a damaged TV after a customer slipped on a small toy and fell on to it.

In another incident, a Christmas raclette was ruined after a dog tripped over the wire and flipped it over.

Carpets and rugs have also been damaged by spilled red wine and knocked-over candles.

We urge everyone to stay vigilant over the holidays to ensure their celebrations remain merry and bright Hannah Davidson, Aviva

Cookers and hobs have also been damaged while cooking Christmas dinner, including a claim where the oven door snapped off.

Aviva has also dealt with claims for lost valuables, including watches, phones, gold and diamond rings, as well as lost dentures after they were thrown out with wrapping paper.

Escape of water claims have also been common, including a claim for a flooded kitchen after someone fell asleep after leaving a tap on.

Claims for roof damage because of stormy winter weather, including tiles being ripped off and water damage, have also been dealt with.

The insurer has also dealt with a river bursting its banks on Christmas Day, leading to properties becoming uninhabitable.

Christmas candles setting light to carpets, tables and mantlepieces have been responsible for fire claims.

In another property claim, a freezer stopped working on Christmas Day, ruining all the festive food inside.

Aviva data also shows property break-ins on Christmas Day while people have been away. Stolen items include cars, bikes, jewellery and watches, including a Rolex, gadgets such as phones and laptops – and even all the plants and slabs from a garden.

The insurer also said it had dealt with several incidents of damage to walls, gardens and properties caused by drunk drivers crashing into people’s homes.

It has also seen cases of deliberate damage, including vandalised gates and items being hurled through windows on Christmas Day.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “We urge everyone to stay vigilant over the holidays to ensure their celebrations remain merry and bright.

“This means not leaving candles or open fires unattended, monitoring food while it is cooking, especially if there are children about, ensuring decorations and Christmas lights are safely installed and keeping valuables out of reach or sight.

“With new battery-operated toys and devices in the home, it’s also important to make sure you’re aware of how your family are charging these devices to ensure they’re doing so safely to avoid the risk of fire.

“If you plan on being away for the holiday season, shutting off your water at the mains and securing your property properly can also help protect it from any unexpected events.”

She also suggested that people check whether their insurance covers the value of gifts received this Christmas.

Many policies require valuables over £2,000 to be specified, she added.

– Here are some tips from Aviva to help people protect their homes this Christmas:

1. Keep expensive gifts and valuables out of sight of prying eyes and keep windows and doors locked.

2. Ensure adequate coverage for increased contents.

3. With new items such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, check whether your policy covers them when you are out and about.

4. Understand what is not included in your policy.

5. Avoid overloading electrical outlets. Use surge protectors and avoid “daisy-chaining” multiple extension cords.

6. Be cautious with candles and open fires.

7. Monitor kitchen activities. The kitchen is usually a busy place during the holidays. Make sure your smoke detectors are working and have a fire extinguisher readily available.

8. Secure your home. If you are travelling, make sure all doors and windows are locked and your property is secure. If you’re leaving for an extended period, shut off the water at the mains to prevent burst pipes.

9. Insulate exposed pipes with specialist insulation. Do not forget exposed pipes in the loft, and your cold-water tank.

10. Keep an updated inventory of your belongings, including new gifts, and keep hold of receipts if you have them. This can help make the claims process smoother if you do need to file one.