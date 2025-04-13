An expert guide to making the most from cashback deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyond simply cutting back on expenses, cashback offers present a savvy way to stretch your budget further.

Essentially discounts in disguise, these offers return a percentage of your spending to you, effectively saving you money while you shop. If you're not already maximising cashback opportunities, you could be missing out on valuable savings.

Cashback typically works by refunding a portion of your purchase price to a digital wallet linked to your chosen cashback service.

While it might take a few days for the cashback to appear in your account, it's essentially free money. Many shoppers either overlook these offers entirely or don't fully grasp how they work, leaving potential savings untapped.

Here, we explore the different types of cashback offers available and how to best utilise them to your advantage.

Best cashback credit card offers

If you have a credit card already, or you’re thinking of getting one, be sure to look out for ones with cashback offers.

“Cashback credit cards can be a useful tool for generating a little extra money through your everyday spending on things like groceries and fuel,” says Amy Knight, personal finance expert at NerdWallet UK.

Some may have cashback in the form of loyalty points, such as American Express’s Avios points which rack up with every transaction and can eventually be used to buy airline tickets and more. Then there are more traditional cashback options, such as with American Express Platinum Cashback and Barclaycard Rewards.

Some of these may offer cashback on purchases up to a certain value, while others will have cashback offers for particular retailers. It’s worth exploring the latter to see if a simple change could result in a regular stream of cashback, such as switching to a supermarket where you can get cashback with your credit card.

open image in gallery Many banking and personal finance apps have their own cashback offers just waiting to be used

Of course, it’s important to keep your credit card’s T&Cs, fees, and your payment plan in mind before committing to using one for cashback.

“For a cashback credit card to make you better off, you need to be earning enough to cover any fees, and you must clear your balance in full every month,” adds Knight. “Many rewards credit cards come with high interest rates, so if you’re not clearing your balance, you could quickly find you’re paying more in interest than you earn in cashback.”

Cashback offers with bank account and personal finance apps

Many banking and personal finance apps have their own cashback offers just waiting to be used. Monzo, for example, offers cashback on a tailored list of leading retailers via its current accounts. Of those, cashback offers of between 2 per cent and 10 per cent are up for grabs, with fresh offers rolled out each month. All you have to do is shop at those brands with your Monzo account, and you’ll get the cashback applied to you account, with examples including eBay, Currys, Burger King, Tesco, and many more.

open image in gallery Monzo offers cashback on a tailored list of leading retailers via its current accounts

Budgeting and financial planning app Emma, which collates all your accounts into one place, has similar cashback offers available for its customers. Emma features over 500 retailers in its offers, with cashback of up to 30 per cent up for grabs!

Cashback voucher websites like Quidco and TopCashback

Sites offering cashback voucher codes like Quidco and TopCashback are a brilliant way to make your spending go further. Quidco promises the highest rates of cashback around, with more than 5,000 retailers covered in their offers list, with TopCashback operating in the same way. A good habit to get into is to browse such sites any time you want to make an online purchase, search for the retailer you’re planning to use, and see if there’s a cashback offer available.

open image in gallery Quidco promises the highest rates of cashback around, with more than 5,000 retailers covered in their offers list

From there, click the respective button for ‘Get Cashback’, and you’ll be taken to the site in question to complete your transaction as normal. Once the payment has cleared, your cashback will be available in your cashback site wallet within seven working days. It’s a good idea to keep your options open too, as these sites will suggest alternative brands if the one you’ve searched for isn’t available for cashback.

To make sure your cashback comes through, be sure to follow Knight’s tip: “To ensure your journey is tracked and cashback paid where it’s due, it’s a good idea to clear cookies from your browser before you start shopping.”

General tips for making the most of cashback offers

Now you know what they are and where to get them, but how can you make sure you’re making the most of them? Keep these tips in mind and you’ll be racking up the savings in no time.

1. Think ‘cashback’ whenever you shop – this one takes a bit of dedication, but in time the habit will take hold and you’ll be scouring the deals any time you add something to a basket.

2. Keep an eye on your cashback wallets – be sure to regularly check your cashback wallets, whether it’s a pot set aside from your current account or credit card or a wallet on Quidco, and withdraw funds once you meet the minimum withdrawal limit. If you put it straight in a savings or investment account, the funds can start gaining interest too!

3. Be aware of expiration dates – this goes hand in hand with withdrawing from your wallets regularly, but it’s worth noting that some cashback offers or funds will expire if they’re not withdrawn in time, so don’t hang about!

4. Make use of loyalty cards – whether it’s a Nectar card, a Tesco Clubcard, a Boots Advantage Card, or anything else, be sure to get one if your retailer offers them. Points accrued with these will take longer to have an impact than direct cashback offers, but there’s no harm in racking them up regardless.

5. Keep an eye out for offers – cashback offers appear, disappear, and change all the time, so it pays to be attentive. Check back with your go-to cashback tools at least once a week to see what’s available, but be sure to shop around as well. If you haven’t yet made use of TopCashback, for example, don’t let that stop you from checking back to see if a new and relevant offer has come up.

6. Read the small print before you start spending – this one comes courtesy of Knight: “There may be specific steps you need to take in order to get your cashback, such as activating a deal in an app, recording a code, spending a minimum amount, or making your purchase within a set timeframe. If you miss these details you could go out of your way to spend with a particular retailer, only to miss out on the reward.”

7. Consider adding cashback extensions to your browser – “If you shop online frequently, install cashback browser extensions,” says Liz Hunter, director at Money Expert. “These will automatically activate cashback when available, so you don’t have to remember to do it yourself.”