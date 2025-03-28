How to keep kids entertained and teach them some money lessons over Easter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keeping kids entertained over Easter can be a challenge to the family finances, but while you’re balancing your own budget it could also be a great time to get youngsters into some good money habits.

They may even pick up useful money skills without even realising they’re learning.

Here are some ideas for saving money this Easter – and teaching children some valuable money lessons while you do it:

1. Teach goal-setting.

Louise Hill, CEO and co-founder of young people’s debit card and app GoHenry, says youngsters received an average of £17.92 last Easter through its Giftlinks option, which allows family and friends to send money to children’s accounts.

She says: “Now’s the perfect time to teach goal-setting. Whether they’re saving for something special or a day out, help them track their progress and make smart spending choices by turning half-term into a budgeting challenge.

Hill suggests: “Encourage them to split their money into two pots; spend and save.

“This teaches kids the importance of balancing their finances from an early age, giving them a head start in building a secure financial future as adults.”

2. Offer a small ‘interest’ incentive.

Hill suggests: “If they save £5 by the end of the two-week holiday, you could add an extra £1 ‘interest’ to show kids how money can grow over time – and encourage patience along the way!”

3. Try a half-term side hustle.

Some budding entrepreneurs may want to start a “mini-business” – perhaps earning some extra cash over Easter by selling items or doing tasks to help out the family, such as washing the car.

Hill says: “Spring in full swing, a small gardening business helping neighbours could be a great way to learn about pricing, costs, and profit – while getting some fresh air.”

For those looking to maximise their earnings, GoHenry’s Pocket Money Unwrapped report found babysitting was the highest-paid task last year, with kids earning £5.32 on average.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Hill adds: “For younger kids, earning their own pocket money is an empowering tool that gives more satisfaction rather than instant gratification.”

4. Set the family a ‘best deal’ challenge.

Hill suggests asking kids to find the best-priced item while doing the weekly shop.

She says: “You get the shopping done without complaints of: ‘I’m bored,’ and the kids get to learn important lessons about shopping around for the best deals. It’s a win-win.”

The challenge could also be extended beyond the supermarket, to days out.

5. Have a family brainstorm.

Personal finance expert Lynn Beattie, aka Mrs Mummypenny, suggests: “Why not ask everyone to suggest three ideas on a budget, and see which options are the most popular that several people choose?”

She suggests booking travel well in advance, making the most of railcards and checking out deals on websites such as Trip.com and Splitticketing.com. Breaking your journey up into multiple tickets could help to cut costs.

6. Be a ‘tourist’ in your town.

You don’t always need to travel miles to discover something new. Perhaps there’s a great attraction on your own doorstep that you’ve never explored.

Beattie, who is giving tips on behalf of Boundless, a discounts membership club for people working for or who have previously worked for publicly-funded organisations, suggests: “How about walking around a nature reserve, or heading to a lake or river with a park where you can have a picnic and play ball games?

“Don’t forget to look up local museums and art galleries that are often free to enter – and may be running free activities over the holidays too.”

7. Enjoy Easter crafting.

Beattie says: “We love to make a rustic Easter tree, where you pick some twigs from your garden or a country walk and hang them with painted eggs on ribbons.”

8. Cook a less expensive ‘Easter roast’ at home.

Beattie suggests trying cheaper cuts of meat, which could be just as tasty.

She adds: “Instead of dining out, plan and prepare meals at home. If you’re having family or friends over for dinner, why not ask them to each bring a dish to share, or even contribute to the cost of dinner?”

9. Try alternatives to Easter chocolate.

Beattie says: “If you do want to give gifts, why not consider homemade options such as fudge, cookies or chutney, rather than commercial Easter chocolate?”

10. Research free activities.

Beattie suggests checking out your local shopping centre, library, church and shops.

It’s also worth scouring community boards, websites and social media for local free events, she adds.

11. Organise a Easter Egg hunt with neighbours.

“I have three teenage boys and we still do an Easter Egg hunt every Easter Sunday – they love it,” says Beattie.

She suggests: “Buy a multipack of small eggs and hide them high and low in the garden. Or for even more fun, get the neighbours involved and organise a mass egg hunt with the children in a safe place.”

12. Finally, don’t leave it too late to set an Easter budget.

Beattie says: “Keep track of your daily expenses and adjust as needed. You could set a daily amount of £20, for example, and set the cash aside in an envelope. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, or if you don’t spend it all, it rolls over.

“A budget will help you to avoid overspending and help you prioritise so you can focus on what is most important to you and your family.”

Reusing and recycling what you already have, or visiting a charity shop could help, she says.

Beattie adds: “You might also consider swapping Easter decorations or clothes with friends or family – it’s budget-friendly and environmentally friendly.”