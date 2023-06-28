Chancellor has discussions over pensions and ‘driving growth in the economy’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he has met industry leaders to discuss how the best returns for pension savers can be achieved “while driving growth in the economy”.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, the Chancellor said: “UK pension pots are the largest in Europe, and the second largest in the world, at £2.5 trillion.

“But international pension funds are currently taking advantage of investments in high-growth UK companies more than UK pension funds.

“So today I met with industry leaders to discuss how we can get the best returns for UK pensions savers, while driving growth in the economy.”

In 2021 former prime minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor, asked big institutional investors to consider long-term investments in UK assets to help the economy rebound following the coronavirus pandemic.

They wrote at the time: “We need an investment big bang, to unlock the hundreds of billions of pounds sitting in UK institutional investors and use it to drive the UK’s recovery.”

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “The UK is a vibrant market for start-ups, but such businesses are invariably acquired by larger, often overseas, companies, rather than scaled up to be domestic giants, because large investors like pension schemes and insurance funds are too conservative to put money behind them.”

Mr Hollands said that however desirable it might be to the UK economy to receive more investment in these areas, “private pensions funds are not there as piggy banks for the Government to achieve its policy objectives, their purpose is to secure a decent retirement for their members”.

He suggested that the Chancellor could have to rely more on incentives “rather than the stick of forcing the hand of pension schemes”.

Mr Hollands added: “The proportion of pension fund money invested in UK companies has dwindled over many years, for a variety of reasons, including changes to accounting standards that made old-style defined benefit (DB) pensions too expensive for businesses to continue with, and which placed risk minimisation as a key priority.”