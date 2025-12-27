Tottenham Hotspur book and used pyjamas among ‘most disappointing’ Christmas gifts, survey reveals
More than 20 per cent of people received an unwanted or unsuitable present during Christmas last year
Used pyjamas, rotten fruit, and a Tottenham Hotspur book for a Chelsea fan rank among the most "disappointing" Christmas gifts, a new survey reveals.
Consumer group Which? found around a fifth (21 per cent) of people received an unwanted or unsuitable present during Christmas 2024, according to research conducted in January 2025.
Other notable examples of the worst gifts ever received included a helicopter ride for someone with vertigo, and a rotten coconut and pineapple.
One person surveyed had received a Tottenham Hotspur book even though they supported Chelsea and another was gifted a helicopter ride despite having vertigo and a fear of flying.
When asked what they did with their unwanted gifts, a third (33 per cent) of people had kept it and will use it. One in six (15 per cent) had kept it but would not use it.
Instead of returning or exchanging the present, 34 per cent had disposed of the gift, with some presents being re-gifted to family members or friends, given to a charity shop or sold on online marketplaces.
Less popular ways of getting rid of unsuitable gifts included giving it back to the person who gifted it (1 per cent) and throwing it away (2 per cent).
Many retailers extend returns policies during the festive period.
Which? said people will usually need to provide proof of purchase to return an unwanted item.
Some retailers do not allow refunds to credit or debit cards unless the original card holder is present, but they may allow gift recipients to return gifts in exchange for a gift card, voucher or credit note if the item was marked as a gift at the time of purchase, the consumer group said.
Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which? said: “It’s hard to think of a more disappointing present than used pyjamas or rotten fruit but our research shows that a fifth of us have been left wondering what to do with an unwanted gift.
“It’s always worth getting a gift receipt so your loved one has the option to return their gift if needed.
“Sometimes, for online orders, only the buyer can request a refund or exchange. But if the item was marked as a gift when ordered, the retailer’s returns policy may enable a recipient to return or exchange it.”
Deltapoll surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK for the research.
