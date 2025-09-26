Christmas is coming. Here are eight expert tips to ease the cost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While the festive season might seem a distant prospect, financial experts are urging Britons to consider their Christmas shopping now to alleviate future stress.

Beginning purchases in September allows individuals to spread costs across multiple paydays, secure better deals, and avoid the pitfalls of last-minute overspending.

New research from the thinkmoney banking app reveals that 26 per cent of Brits aim to finalise their festive budgets by the end of September.

Furthermore, 39 per cent plan to start their Christmas shopping before November, indicating a growing trend towards proactive financial planning for the holidays.

“Starting your Christmas shopping early is one of the simplest ways to ease pressure on both your wallet and your stress levels,” says Vix Leyton, a consumer expert at thinkmoney.

“Giving yourself more time means you can make thoughtful choices, track down the best prices, and avoid the last-minute scrambles that lead to overspending. It also spreads the financial load over a few paydays rather than relying on one already-stretched December budget.

“It’s not about going full Santa mode in September, but starting small – even by just making a list – gives you more control and less stress. Your budget and your blood pressure will both thank you.”

open image in gallery Shoppers in Piccadilly Arcade, Birmingham do some Christmas shopping in 2022 ( PA Archive )

Rajan Lakhani, a personal finance expert at smart money app Plum, adds: “By giving the festive season some thought now, you can spread the costs, have more control and put yourself in a better position of having your dream Christmas while obtaining peace of mind at the same time.”

The experts suggest these ways to get your Christmas shop underway now, and save money.

1. Make a list

Both experts stress the first move is creating a Christmas list – not of what you want, but what you need to buy for others.

Ms Leyton suggests writing down everyone you plan to buy for, along with rough gift ideas and a realistic budget for each.

“This list becomes your anchor in the chaos. It stops duplicate buying and overspending, and means you can jump on a good deal confidently without second-guessing if you’ve already bought something.”

2. Get the gifting conversation going early

Now is the perfect time to bring up gift-giving expectations with friends and family, and Leyton suggests proposing only buying for the kids, doing a family Secret Santa, or setting a gift price cap.

“These chats can feel a bit awkward at first,” she says, “but they take pressure off everyone involved and allow more headspace to focus on thoughtful gifting rather than financial stress.”

open image in gallery Now is the perfect time to bring up gift-giving expectations with your loved ones ( PA Archive )

3. Make the most of early deals

Starting early means you’re better placed to find some bargains, explains Mr Lakhani, who says large supermarkets often have reduced-price toys in October and November.

It’s not just gifts that might be cheaper now than in December, but also essentials like cards, wrapping paper, gift boxes and decorations, as there’ll probably be less of a mark-up at this time of year.

You may also find some electronics deals during the Black Friday weekend, but Mr Lakhani stresses: “Always make sure you do your research, as some retailers price their products up ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to make their modest deals look more appealing.”

Ms Leyton advises: “To make the most of any of these events, set up wishlists and price alerts in advance. That way, you’ll be notified when prices drop on the items you’re actually looking for, rather than being tempted by flashy discounts on things you don’t need.”

But she warns: “Be cautious – not every deal is a bargain. Use price comparison tools to check historical pricing, as some discounts are just clever marketing. If you’ve done your homework and know what you’re looking for, you can still come away with some genuine savings.”

4. Consider buying second-hand gifts

Mr Lakhani stresses that second-hand items can be “brilliant bargains”, and if you start looking now you’ve got plenty of time for that extra-special something to land in a shop.

open image in gallery Consider looking in charity shops for ‘brilliant bargains’ ( Getty Images )

He points out: “There are so many more avenues now to buy pre-loved gifts, whether from apps, online marketplaces or charity shops, which means there are big savings to be had.

“As well as games and toys, you can find vintage items and collectibles which can add an extra sentiment and thoughtfulness to your presents.”

5. Check out resellers like Vinted

Ms Leyton says shoppers may be surprised how many brand-new or nearly-new items pop up on resale platforms like Vinted.

“From electricals and kids’ toys to beauty gift sets and limited-edition collectibles, resellers often have stock that’s in perfect condition but at significantly lower prices,” she says.

“It’s ideal if you’re after something specific or looking to make your money go further – just always check seller ratings and delivery timelines.”

6. Max out loyalty schemes

Points-based schemes like Nectar, Tesco Clubcard, Boots Advantage and Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard can give you more value than you might think, says Ms Leyton.

“Combine this with cashback apps or browser extensions like TopCashback or Quidco, and you’re shaving off money in just a few taps,” she explains.

7. Shop slowly and spread the cost

There’s no award for finishing your shopping in one frenzied weekend, and financially, it’s the worst way to do it, Ms Leyton points out. “Start picking things up now in manageable chunks,” she advises.

“Grabbing one or two presents each payday lets you stay in control of your finances and reduces the chance of falling into the December credit trap, where you end up throwing money at things in a panic.”

8. Start a Christmas savings challenge

If you’re not ready to start Christmas shopping yet, Mr Lakhani suggests starting to save for Christmas now with a savings challenge. For example, with the 50p challenge you set aside an amount every day that’s 50p more than the previous day, so if you save £1 on the second day, you set aside an extra £1.50 the following day, etc.

“If you start the challenge on October 1 and continue to December 5, you’ll save a total of £1,105.50 – more than enough to cover Christmas shopping and your Christmas Day meal,” he explains.