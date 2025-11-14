How to cut financial corners this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Although we all love the joyous markets, parties and presents that come with the festive season, the mounting costs can be overwhelming.

We got in touch with Zoe Brett, financial planner at EQ Investors, who has shared her top tips on how to save some much-needed pennies this Christmas so you can enjoy all the festivities stress free…

Plan ahead

“Planning out all of your Christmas spending – such as the travel, food, gifts, socialising etc – early will help you set yourself a realistic goal,” says Brett. “When you can look ahead, you’ll be able to see if it’s starting to look a bit too expensive and know if you need to cut back on a few things.”

However, if you plan and buy everything last minute, you’ll have barely any control over the cost.

“As it gets closer to Christmas, the prices tend to go up because everything becomes scarcer and scarcer, so people can charge more for them,” notes Brett.

Set a budget for presents

“Make a list of all the people you are planning to get presents for and set a budget for how much you want to spend per person,” advises Brett. “There’s a real temptation to buy extra gifts when you see something cute in a shop, but you’ve got to be rigid with yourself and not fall into the one more gift territory.”

The financial planner also recommends being open and honest about your finances with your loved ones.

“Just be realistic with your friends and family about what you’re going to be spending around Christmas,” recommends Brett. “There’s absolutely no shame in saying to someone, I want to spend X amount of money. They’re not going to want you to feel stressed out for the sake of a gift.”

Take advantage of the sales

“In the run-up to Christmas, take advantage of all the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales to help you keep the cost of presents down,” advises Brett. “Remember to still stick to your budget so you don’t overspend during the sales.”

Buy an artificial tree and reuse decorations

Resist the temptation to buy a new Christmas tree and decorations every year.

“Get an artificial Christmas tree that you can bring out every year, and don’t feel like you have to renew your decorations every Christmas,” says Brett. “Try to only buy timeless and classic decorations that are good quality so they won’t break within one use and can be reused every year.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“Keep them locked away in storage, somewhere dry, so they stay in good condition and then they’ll last you for years and years to come.”

Ask visitors to bring something

“If you’re hosting and have other family members coming to you, why not ask if everyone can bring something,” suggests Brett. “Maybe you provide the main meal and then somebody else brings the dessert and somebody else brings the wine.”

Utilise the freezer

“If you see something food related in the months leading up to Christmas that’s on sale, and you know you’ll want it for Christmas, just buy it and pop it in the freezer,” recommends Brett.

Spend less on non-luxury food items“Buy your luxuries strategically,” advises Brett. “There are some things that you’ll want to spend a bit more money on, but then there are other things where the budget option is not that different from the luxury choice, like vegetables and sauces, for example.”Find cheap activities

“Be honest with your friends and your family about what you can afford to do and maybe suggest a few home events, rather than always having to go out,” suggests Brett. “If you want to go out for food, look at the menus first and see if that place is something that’s within your budget, or if there’s a cheaper alternative that everyone would be just as happy with.”

Book train tickets in advance“If you know that you’re going to be travelling during the Christmas period, picking up train tickets early can help save you a bit of money,” says Brett.

Look for presents in charity shops

“You can get some really good-quality things in charity shops,” says Brett. “I’m a big advocate for shopping in charity shops because it’s better for the environment, the money goes towards a charitable cause, and you get to pick something cheap. It’s the ultimate trifecta.”