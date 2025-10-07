Compensation payouts due on 14m unfair car loans, watchdog says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Compensation payouts on about 14 million unfair motor finance deals could start next year, at an average of about £700 each, under the UK financial watchdog’s proposed scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimated its redress scheme could cost lenders £8.2 billion in compensation, based on about 85% of eligible consumers taking part.

This is lower than the £9 billion to £18 billion range it had previously projected.

The FCA also previously said drivers could receive less than £950 in compensation per motor finance deal, but it has now lowered this estimate to an average of about £700.

Motor finance firms broke the law or its rules by not properly informing customers about commission paid by lenders to the car dealers that sold them the loan, the regulator said.

This meant that many motorists did not have the opportunity to negotiate or find a better deal and therefore may have paid a higher interest rate for their loan.

The watchdog has been looking into data from across some 32 million agreements made between 2007 and 2024.

It believes setting up a free compensation scheme will be easier and quicker for customers to access, and more cost-effective for firms by removing much of the legal and administrative work.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s chief executive, said: “Many motor finance lenders did not comply with the law or the rules.

“Now we have legal clarity, it’s time their customers get fair compensation. Our scheme aims to be simple for people to use and lenders to implement.

“We recognise that there will be a wide range of views on the scheme, its scope, timeframe and how compensation is calculated.

“On such a complex issue, not everyone will get everything they would like.

“But we want to work together on the best possible scheme and draw a line under this issue quickly.

“That certainty is vital, so a trusted motor finance market can continue to serve millions of families every year.”