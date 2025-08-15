Digital challengers top banking customer satisfaction surveys
The results, which saw providers including Monzo, Starling, Chase and Mettle placed highly, are published by the Competition and Markets Authority.
Digital challenger banks have topped the latest set of banking satisfaction results published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
Monzo was ranked in first place among consumers in surveys covering Britain and Northern Ireland, while traditional banks generally scored lower than their digital rivals, the watchdog said.
Introduced by the CMA as part of its Retail Banking Order, the banking satisfaction survey is an annual review carried out by research companies Ipsos and BVA-BDRC.
The large-scale survey is designed to highlight how banks are serving their customers.
The CMA said there is a new entrant in this year’s survey – Mettle, an online business current account provider from NatWest.
The survey asks around 1,000 customers of each of the 17 biggest personal current account providers in Britain and around 500 customers of each of the 12 biggest personal current account providers in Northern Ireland if they would recommend their provider to friends and family. The results represent the view of customers who took part.
Surveys were also carried out to ask around 1,200 customers of each of the 17 largest business current account providers in Britain and around 600 customers of each of the five largest business current account providers in Northern Ireland if they would recommend their provider to other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Research was carried out between July 2024 and June 2025.
Monzo said it surpassed 13 million customers this month.
Karen Tiltman, general manager for UK operations at Monzo, said topping the tables is “a recognition of the hard work and dedication of everyone at Monzo”.
Here are the top three banks in the personal current account providers table, ranked for overall service quality, covering Britain (17 providers were included):
1. Monzo
=2. Chase
=2. Starling Bank
Here are the bottom three:
17. Royal Bank of Scotland
16. Virgin Money
15. The Co-operative Bank
Here are the top three business account providers in Britain, according to the surveys:
1. Monzo
2. Mettle
3. Starling Bank
Here are the bottom business account providers in Britain, according to the surveys:
17. The Co-operative Bank
=14. Bank of Scotland
=14. HSBC UK
=14. Barclays
Here are the top personal account providers in Northern Ireland (out of 12 providers):
1. Monzo
2. Nationwide
3. Starling Bank
Here are the bottom personal account providers in Northern Ireland ranked in the surveys:
12. Allied Irish Banks
11. Bank of Ireland UK
10. Ulster Bank
Here are the top business current account providers in Northern Ireland (out of five):
1. Santander
=2. Danske Bank
=2. Ulster Bank
Here are the bottom two business current account providers in Northern Ireland, according to the surveys:
Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.
Capital at risk.
Terms and conditions apply.
ADVERTISEMENT
Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.
Capital at risk.
Terms and conditions apply.
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Allied Irish Banks
4. Bank of Ireland UK.