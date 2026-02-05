Financial ombudsman sees steadier complaint levels after ‘extraordinary demand’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Complaints to the financial ombudsman have reduced in recent months, following a period of “extraordinary demand”, according to the service.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said it received 47,300 complaints between October and December 2025. In the previous quarter, it received 46,300 complaints.

The ombudsman said this “steady state” means complaints are now at around volumes last seen in 2023/24.

Several factors have contributed to the lower volumes of cases, according to the service, which resolves disputes between consumers and financial firms.

Since the introduction of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) complaint handling pause and announced plans for a redress scheme for motor finance commission cases, there has been a fall in those types of complaints reaching the ombudsman, the service said.

The ombudsman received around 400 motor finance commission complaints between October and December 2025, compared with 14,400 in the same period a year earlier.

The service has also introduced charges for professional representatives. It said some, in the past, have brought high numbers of poorly evidenced complaints to the service.

It added that, in a sign that professional representatives are now bringing better evidenced complaints, it is seeing fewer withdrawn and abandoned cases.

For the 2024/25 financial year, more than a third of complaints from professional representatives were withdrawn and/or abandoned. So far this financial year (April to December 2025), the proportion is just under a fifth.

James Dipple-Johnstone, interim chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “Following a period of extraordinary demand, our case volumes are returning to a steady state as measures we have implemented ensure the complaints that come to us are better evidenced and ready to be investigated.

“The changes we have already introduced – and those we plan to make in the future – will allow us to focus on getting back to our core purpose for customers as a quick, informal and high-quality dispute resolution system.”