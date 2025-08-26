Thousands targeted by fraudsters impersonating financial regulator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumers are being targeted by fraudsters impersonating the Financial Conduct Authority, the regulator warned, after receiving thousands of fake scam reports.

The watchdog said it received 4,465 reports of scammers pretending to be the FCA in the first half of the year.

The fraudsters seek to steal money by getting people to hand over funds or sensitive information, such as bank account PINs and passwords.

Around 480 victims were duped into sending money to the fraudsters over the half-year, the FCA said.

It said the majority, almost two-thirds, of reports came from people aged 56 or above.

The FCA said that one of the most scam methods involves fraudsters claiming that the regulator has recovered funds from a crypto wallet that was opened illegally in the individual’s name.

Another common method is to target vulnerable loan scam victims and claim the FCA can help them recover the money they have lost.

It said they are then persuaded to hand over further funds to who they believe is the regulator.

Meanwhile, a separate trend has involved fraudsters emailing consumers telling them their creditors have taken out a County Court Judgment against them and they need to pay the FCA the monies owed.

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Fraudsters are ruthless.

“They attempt to steal money from innocent victims by impersonating the FCA.

“We will never ask you to transfer money to us or for sensitive banking information such as account PINs and passwords. If in doubt, always check.”

