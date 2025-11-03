Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Average mortgage rates have fallen back below 5% in November, says website

The decrease to less than 5%, after average mortgage rates sat above this level in October, is a ‘notable milestone’, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

Vicky Shaw
Monday 03 November 2025 10:15 GMT
Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said its average mortgage rate stood at 4.99% on November 3, the same level seen in early September (Joe Giddens/PA Archive)
Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said its average mortgage rate stood at 4.99% on November 3, the same level seen in early September (Joe Giddens/PA Archive)

Average mortgage rates have dipped back below 5% in November, after rising above that point last month, according to a financial information website.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said its average mortgage rate stood at 4.99% on November 3 – the same level as it was two months earlier, on September 3.

At the start of October, the average mortgage rate was 5.01%, according to the website’s records.

Moneyfacts’ average mortgage rates were calculated from the total of on-sale “core” market, fixed and variable tracker mortgages.

Some mortgages were excluded, such as shared ownership or equity, or new-build only deals, or mortgages for people with adverse credit backgrounds.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Borrowers will no doubt be thrilled to see mortgage rates drop, particularly the millions due to come off a cheap fixed rate before the year is over.

“It is a notable milestone to see the Moneyfacts average mortgage rate drop below 5%, although it remains uncertain on how long this can be sustained.”

Ms Springall said that before September 2025, the average mortgage rate had not dipped below 5% since September 2022.

By early October 2022, the average mortgage rate was sitting above 6%, according to Moneyfacts. Mortgage rates jumped following the “mini-Budget”.

Ms Springall added: “The enduring uncertainty in the aftermath of the mini-Budget led to not only a rise in rates, but lenders pulled hundreds of deals from sale.”

The average mortgage rate has not stood above 6% since November 2023, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

Ms Springall said: “Fast-forwarding to the present day, mortgage rates are much lower thanks to base rate cuts and swap rate movements.”

Mary-Lou Press, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, said: “It’s extremely positive to see a far more competitive lending market than only 12 months back.

Consumers have faced a doubled-sided challenge in recent years with elevated inflation and heightened base rates.”

She added: “It will be a case of all eyes on the Bank of England on Thursday, as the next base rate decision is made.”

