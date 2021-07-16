Contactless card transactions more than tripled annually in April
There were 963 million contactless card transactions in April, 260% more than the 267 million recorded in April 2020, figures from trade association UK Finance show.
The total value of contactless transactions was £11.9 billion in April, more than doubling from £5 billion in April 2020.
The number of debit and credit card transactions taking place generally across the UK in April surged by 76.4% compared with April 2020.
Some 1.6 billion card transactions took place in April using plastic.
The total card spend of £65.6 billion across the UK was 53.4% higher than in April 2020.
There were also signs that cautious households are continuing to pay down debts.
Outstanding balances on credit card accounts have contracted by 11.6% in the 12 months to April, reflecting repayments outstripping new borrowing in the year, UK Finance said.