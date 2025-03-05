Coronavirus pandemic ‘has had lasting impact on people’s attitudes to finances’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The coronavirus pandemic has had a long-lasting impact on people’s attitudes towards saving and spending, a survey indicates.

Around one in four (26%) people believe they have become more focused on saving money in the past five years.

The research, commissioned by Chase, indicated this is being driven by people wanting to feel more in control of their financial situation, build emergency savings, and be prepared for any future financial shocks.

But, at the same time, a significant number of people also want to spend money to “live in the moment”, researchers found.

Around a fifth (21%) of people said recent challenges have encouraged them to make the most of life in the present day, including spending money on experiences.

Chase, a consumer banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said this correlates with its own spending data, which showed a rise in consumer spending on entertainment and shopping in 2024.

Kuba Fast, UK chief executive of Chase, said: “Our research shows that the events of the last five years have significantly changed consumers’ attitudes to money. The unpredictability of recent years, including the pandemic, the increase in the cost of living, and geopolitical uncertainty means that consumers are switching their mindsets to be prepared to deal with anything.”

The research also found that 85% of people surveyed across the UK feel confident managing their money on a day-to-day basis, while a similar proportion – 83% – feel in control of their spending.

While less than a quarter (23%) said they have made a finance-related resolution this year, 86% of those who have have faith that they will stick to it, according to the survey of 2,000 people, carried out by Opinium at the end of 2024.