Couples spent average of £13,000 rearranging weddings due to pandemic – survey

Couples whose weddings were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic have typically spent more than £13,000 on rearranging their plans, according to a survey.

Two-thirds (67%) said the cost of rearranging their wedding or civil partnership has made it more challenging to reach other life goals, Aldermore bank found.

More than 200 couples whose plans were disrupted by Covid-19 were surveyed and had on average spent £13,266 on making new arrangements.

More than half (54%) had to reduce the budget for their honeymoon or cancel it completely.

Nearly three out of four (72%) found changing their plans stressful, with more than half (57%) saying it put a strain on their relationship.

Watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) issued a statement last year to help people understand their rights in relation to wedding services affected by Covid-19 and to help businesses treat their customers fairly.

Ewan Edwards, head of savings at Aldermore, said: “Planning for your wedding or civil partnership comes with a degree of stress and expense at the best of times, but, as our research shows, the pandemic has added additional layers of challenge and disruption.

“Many people have been understandably disappointed and frustrated by delays and cancellations to their big day, which has had the added complications of significant financial impact.”