Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning a wedding can be one of the most exciting – and expensive – milestones in life.

And in the wake of the pandemic, more couples are turning to wedding insurance to protect their big day. But what does it actually cover – and is it really worth it?

We hear from insurance experts what you really need to know before getting wedding insurance, including what’s covered, what isn’t and how it works.

What does wedding insurance cover?

Wedding insurance is designed to safeguard you against any disasters. “Wedding insurance typically covers unexpected events that can disrupt or cancel your big day,” says accountant and personal finance writer at Best Money, David Kindness.

“That includes a venue shutting down, a vendor failing to show up, bad weather that makes the event impossible, or sudden illness or injury affecting key people. It can also cover lost or damaged wedding items like attire, rings or gifts.”

However, not every mishap is claimable. “What it usually doesn’t cover is a change of heart,” says Kindness, “if one partner decides not to go through with the wedding, the policy won’t pay out.

“Pre-existing conditions or travel restrictions due to things like pandemics may also be excluded unless the policy explicitly states otherwise.”

It’s also good to check the terms and conditions of any existing insurance you have. “It’s worth checking what is covered under your existing home and contents policy, as it could save you some valuable pounds,” says chief customer officer at Tesco Insurance, Alex Cross.

“Most insurers will automatically uplift your contents insurance for a set time before and after the big day, so things like dresses, suits, gifts and decorations are covered.

“And in some cases, it doesn’t just cover these items while they are in your home, but also covers the venue and while the items are being taken to and from the reception.”

Cancellation vs. liability insurance: Do you need both?

Weddings involve months of planning, large deposits and sometimes hundreds of guests. So understanding the distinction between cancellation and liability insurance is key before getting wedding insurance out.

“Cancellation insurance helps you recover costs if the wedding has to be postponed or cancelled for a valid reason, like illness, vendor failure or extreme weather,” explains Kindness. “It protects the money you’ve already spent.

“Liability insurance protects you during the actual event. If someone gets injured or something gets damaged, this covers legal or medical expenses.”

In other words, one protects the lead-up, the other protects the big day itself. Kindness advises getting both.

“Having both gives you a more complete safety net. One protects your investment leading up to the event. The other protects you from risks that happen during the celebration itself.”

What if a key supplier cancels last minute?

Vendors backing out can derail even the best-planned weddings. But if you’re insured, you may be able to recover your costs.

“If the cancellation is for a reason that’s covered by your policy, such as bankruptcy or an emergency, you may be reimbursed for what you’ve already paid,” explains Kindness.

“Some policies may also help cover the extra cost of finding a replacement or rescheduling.”

However, it’s not guaranteed. “Not all cancellations qualify. If the vendor simply decides to back out without a valid reason defined in your policy, you may not be covered,” he warns. “Contracts and documentation will play a big role in getting a successful claim approved.”

Does insurance cover severe weather or illness?

Major events like severe weather or illness can cause last-minute changes to your wedding plans.

“Most policies cover severe weather if it prevents the event from happening,” Kindness says. “They usually also cover sudden illness or injury to someone essential to the wedding, like the couple or an immediate family member.”

When it comes to things like Covid or other public health issues, however, it’s more complex.

“Coverage for COVID or other pandemics depends on the policy,” Kindness explains. “Many providers excluded it after 2020. If you want that kind of protection, you need to ask specifically and make sure it’s spelled out in the terms before you buy.”

If my venue has liability insurance, do I still need my own?

Even if your venue has insurance, it likely won’t cover you personally.

“Yes,” says Kindness, “the venue’s policy usually only covers their own property and their staff. If one of your guests causes damage or gets injured and holds you responsible, you could still be on the hook without your own liability coverage.”

In fact, many venues require couples to have their own insurance in place before the event. “Having your own insurance gives you personal protection that goes beyond what the venue offers,” he says.

How does the claims process work?

Should something go wrong, knowing how to file a claim correctly is crucial.

“To file a claim, you’ll need to contact your insurer, fill out a claim form, and provide supporting documents like receipts, contracts, photos or medical notes,” explains Kindness.

“Insurers usually set a deadline for submitting claims, often around 30 days from the incident.”

But don’t expect instant reimbursement. “Once the claim is approved, reimbursement can take a few weeks,” he says, “more complicated claims may take longer. You’ll also likely have to pay a deductible before the policy covers the rest.”

Ultimately, every insurance policy is different, but something is better than nothing. “It’s really important to read the fine print and make sure you’re well-informed on what you are and aren’t covered for,” explains Cross.

The right policy could make all the difference between a disappointing disruption and a financial disaster.