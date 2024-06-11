Credit scores ‘could receive a boost as General Election approaches’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The nation’s credit scores could receive a boost as the General Election approaches, according to a financial firm.

Being on the electoral register may potentially have a positive impact on someone’s credit rating, with the data helping lenders to confirm names and addresses.

But a survey for money insights provider Intuit Credit Karma found that two-thirds (66%) of people were unaware that being registered to vote may help improve a credit score, rising to 84% of 18 to 24 year-olds.

It's important to understand what makes up a credit score, and how to improve it Akansha Nath, Intuit Credit Karma

One in 10 (10%) people surveyed said they were planning to newly register to vote ahead of the upcoming election.

Akansha Nath, general manager (international) at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “As interest rates remain high, it’s important to understand what makes up a credit score, and how to improve it, in order to access the best rates available on the financial products people need.”

As well as being registered to vote, other potential ways to improve a credit score include paying bills on time, keeping credit card balances low and trying not to apply for too many new credit accounts in a short period of time, she said.

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in May and June.