Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Current account customers can get as much as £200 by switching bank accounts

HSBC UK and Nationwide Building Society are both offering £200 to current account customers to switch.

Vicky Shaw
Monday 07 November 2022 12:16
HSBC UK launched a new £200 current account switching offer on Monday to eligible customers (Aaron Chown/PA)
HSBC UK launched a new £200 current account switching offer on Monday to eligible customers (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Archive)

Competition in the current account market is heating up, with HSBC UK launching its biggest switching offer since 2018.

The bank launched a new £200 current account switching offer on Monday to eligible customers looking to switch to an HSBC Advance or Premier Bank Account, using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass).

Several other providers also have cash offers to switch, which may particularly be useful at a time when people are struggling with rising bills.

Among the deals available, Nationwide Building Society is offering £200 to current account customers looking to make a switch, while First Direct is offering £175 and Lloyds Bank has a £150 switching offer.

In general, people will need to weigh up any perks that come with accounts as well as any fees and charges, to work out whether switching is a good option for them in the longer term.

Recommended

There may well be consumers out there who could do with a cash boost

Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts.co.uk

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It’s good to see more current account providers launch current account switcher incentives this time of year, and the £200 offer from HSBC is one of the more generous of those available – with Nationwide also offering £200 right now.

“As with any current account, its imperative consumers choose an account carefully, weighing up all the benefits and charges and not be swayed by the up-front cash alone.

“At this time of year, there may well be consumers out there who could do with a cash boost, and for them, £200 could be a big help amid the cost-of-living crisis.”

Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s head of retail, said: “The increased cost-of-living is having an impact in many different ways.

“While we know that some people are reviewing their daily, weekly or monthly spend, including cancelling hundreds of thousands of unused or unwanted subscriptions, taking a wider, more holistic look at products or services that might provide overall and longer-term value could provide some important rewards or savings.”

The terms of HSBC’s switching offer mean that to qualify, people must apply for a HSBC Advance or Premier bank account on or after November 7 2022 while the offer is live and go on to open the account.

They must complete a full switch of their existing current account to HSBC using Cass, with at least two direct debits or standing orders and they must start the switch within 30 days of opening their new account.

Customers must deposit at least £1,500 by one or more deposits into the new account within 60 days of opening their new account.

Recommended

The £200 will be paid within 20 days of the switching criteria being satisfied.

People will not qualify if they have held an HSBC UK current account since January 2019 or opened a First Direct current account since then.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in