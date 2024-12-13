How to stop sneak thieves swiping your Christmas gifts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Letterboxes and doorsteps up and down the country are groaning under the weight of Christmas deliveries right now.

But not all festive gifts will end up safely nestled under the Christmas tree.

One in five (19%) UK adults has had at least one package stolen over the past year, according to a survey for Checkatrade.

To help deter sneak thieves, Checkatrade’s security expert Dan Smith suggests leaving lights on inside with timers or smart bulbs to create the illusion that someone is always home, even when you’re out.

He adds: “And let’s not forget about video doorbells or cameras – not only do they send a clear message to potential thieves that you’re watching, but they also, if you’re able to track your package, check if the parcel has been delivered to a safe spot.

“If it has not, you can ask a neighbour to go and scoop it up for you. Additionally, installing old CCTV signage clearly communicates that your property is under surveillance and could put off those pesky thieves.”

The layout of the front driveway or garden can also have an impact. Keeping gates closed could help, particularly if they make a noise when being opened, which could deter opportunistic thieves.

Moving plant pots around your doorstep could also help to hide packages.

Smith says: “Plants can be used to cleverly conceal packages, making it more difficult for thieves to spot deliveries, as well as increasing the time and effort it takes to steal parcels.”

He suggests: “For added peace of mind, a lockbox can be a game-changer, providing a secure, hidden spot for parcels that thieves won’t easily notice, as well as installing a lock on your gate, to add an extra barrier making it harder for thieves to access your door.”

If you’re planning any longer-term landscaping projects, Smith suggests adding gravel to the front of the home as “those crunchy footsteps are a natural alarm system, making it much harder for intruders to sneak up unnoticed.

“Combine that with motion-sensor lights around your entryways, and you’ve got a powerful deterrent for any would-be criminals who prefer to operate under the cover of darkness.”

Swapping tips with others who live locally is also useful, and Smith suggests asking neighbours what they have done to deter thieves.

Smith adds: “It may also prompt a decision to chip in together for some shared-use deterrents such as communal cameras or lighting.”

Unfortunately, deliveries aren’t the only opportunity that thieves have to swipe festive valuables left outside homes.

Research for Go.Compare indicates one in 14 (7%) of people plan to hide gifts in the boots of their cars.

But if items end up being stolen, insurance may not fully cover the cost.

Analysis of comprehensive car insurance policies by the website found nearly a quarter (22%) provide cover for less than £200 worth of personal possessions left in a car, while 8% don’t provide cover for this at all.

One in 20 (5%) of people plan to store gifts in the garage and the same proportion (5%) plan to keep them in a shed or other outbuilding, also raising questions about whether they will be fully covered if the worst happens.

To help deter thieves, it’s worth ensuring outbuildings are securely locked – and also considering alternative places for Santa’s safekeeping, whether it’s in the back of a wardrobe or in the loft.