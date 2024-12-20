Direct Line launches new motor insurance products on price comparison website
Direct Line has announced the launch of three new motor insurance products on a comparison website.
The products are being made available on Compare the Market and Direct Line Group plans to expand their availability across other price comparison websites in 2025.
The group announced in July that it planned to launch on price comparison websites, for the first time in the insurance brand’s history, after years of telling consumers it was not on such websites.
It had said that price comparison websites were visited by 90% of consumers when deciding on insurance.
Direct Line said on Friday that the new products allowed customers to manage their policy digitally, but a telephone service remained for claims.
It would continue to sell products directly to consumers.
Adam Winslow, chief executive officer at Direct Line Group, described the move as “exciting”, adding: “We are delivering a key pillar of our corporate strategy, demonstrating how we can move at pace to meet the changing needs of our customers.”
Mark Bailie, chief executive at Compare the Market, said: “This launch marks an exciting moment for Compare the Market, we are thrilled to be entering into this exclusive partnership.”