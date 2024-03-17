Dogs and cats behind more than 6,000 insurance claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dogs and cats have been behind more than 6,000 insurance claims by their owners over the past five years, according to an insurance giant.

Windows, carpets, sofas and electrical gadgets such as laptops, tablets and phones, have all been damaged due to pets, Aviva said.

Claims include a dog who headbutted and smashed a window after seeing another dog walk past, and a pair of cats knocking over and smashing a TV.

Another customer put in a claim after their dog jumped on a coffee table, knocking off their laptop, resulting in a smashed screen.

And another claimant was helped after discovering their rings had been eaten by a dog.

Customers have also regularly complained of tripping over their cats and dogs, resulting in the accidental damage of their homes and belongings, Aviva said.

The insurer has also dealt with claims from customers who have lost items while out walking the dog, with items such as earrings, bracelets, watches and mobile phones topping the list.

Hazel Johnson, director of home and motor claims for Aviva, said: “While most home insurance policies exclude damage caused by chewing, scratching, tearing or fouling by domestic animals, accidental damage cover for other incidents can be a valuable addition to standard home contents policies.”

The figures were taken from analysis of Aviva home insurance UK claims data between the start of 2019 and the end of 2023, referencing dog and cat claims classified as accidental damage.