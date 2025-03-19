Drivers warned not to hand over details in new twist on ‘crash for cash’ scam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorists are being urged by a fraud-fighting body not to be pressured by “crash for cash” scammers into handing over unnecessary details following an accident, such as photos of their insurance certificate and driving licence.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) warned that handing over such information could lead to identity theft.

In the latest twist on the crash for cash scam, moped scammers are persuading victims, who may be distressed or confused, to show a copy of their insurance certificate or driving licence, which is then photographed at the roadside.

The details may be used in a range of financial crimes, including taking out fraudulent insurance policies.

The IFB said since last summer, it has discovered more than 1,100 fraudulent motor insurance policies were taken out by moped scammers using stolen details of crash for cash victims.

It said crash for cash moped scams have been on the rise in recent years and are common across London, with recent growing reports in south-east England including in Chelmsford, Essex, and in Hertford, Rickmansworth and St Albans in Hertfordshire.

Women driving alone or with their children are often targeted, and there have also been recent reports of elderly people being targeted.

In one case, the IFB said a victim of a moped scam who was pressured into showing their details had more than 40 insurance policies taken out using their stolen information, which was discovered after they started receiving letters in the post.

In other instances, the scammers are also using stolen details to hijack victims’ existing insurance policies and implicate them with fraudulent insurance claims.

John Davies, intelligence and investigations manager at the IFB, said: “This latest trend shows just how relentless moped scammers are, as not only are they putting innocent road users at risk and accusing them of causing collisions, they’re now stealing their details to commit financial crime and it’s having a horrendous impact on victims.

“It’s important to remember, if you’ve had an accident and the other driver wants a photo of your insurance certificate or driving licence, that’s a red flag – you need to share your name, address and vehicle registration number. Don’t be pressured into handing over anything unnecessary.

“We’re working closely with insurers and the police to stop this fraudulent activity. Anyone who believes they have evidence of a crash for cash or thinks their details have been stolen for an insurance scam, should report it to CheatLine.”

Detective Inspector Marek Coghill, of the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: “These crashes often occur at low speed, particularly junctions, incurring minor or no impact, and little damage to either vehicle.

“The value of the insurance claims is often inflated, for repairs, storage, and replacement vehicles, which makes this lucrative criminal activity attractive for fraudsters.

“It is important that the public remain alert to this type of fraud, and we encourage communities to share knowledge of this offending.

“If you witness or are involved in a collision and suspect it is crash for cash fraud, gather as much information as possible. This could be the make and model of the moped, its number plate, livery, or the clothing that the driver is wearing. These details could be invaluable in disproving a fraudulent claim.”

Here are some tips from the IFB on how to watch out for the scam:

– Look out for anyone on a moped or motorcycle who is lingering unnecessarily or trying to hide out of sight, at the end or sides of roads or behind parked vehicles.

– Moped scammers often drive head-on into their victim, may throw their moped down and even drop to the floor to fake an injury, before taking photos of the incident. They might also have an accomplice appearing to act as a witness.

– If someone is targeted, they should collect as much information about the incident as possible, including details of the other road user, any witnesses, photographs and recordings, such as dashcam footage.

– Do not exchange unnecessary details. After an accident, drivers are required to exchange their name, address and vehicle registration. Do not share unnecessary information with the other driver – such as copies of insurance certificates and driving licences.

– Report it. Victims should tell their insurer and contact the police. Evidence can be reported to IFB’s confidential CheatLine service online or by phone.