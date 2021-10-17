Elon Musk has cemented his place at the top of the league of richest people in the world after a stock sale added $11bn to his net worth.

With a total fortune of $236bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX is comfortably ahead of former number one Jeff Bezos, whom he surpassed as the wealthiest man in the world in January.

The Amazon founder’s net worth stands at $197bn, with LVMH’s Bernard Arnault in third place with $164bn.

Mr Musk has added $66.5bn to his total so far this year due to a strong performance by Tesla stocks and a recent SpaceX share sale valuing the company at $100bn and adding $11bn to his personal fortune, CNBC reports.

He recently tweeted a silver second-place medal emoji at Mr Bezos in response to a post in which the Amazon founder recalled the company’s early struggles to convince people it would be a success.

“Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are,” wrote Bezos. “This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries.”

Mr Musk’s fortune is now so great that is the combined total of two other mainstays of the top 10 richest men in the world — Bill Gates in fourth place with $130bn, and Warren Buffett in 10th place with $103bn.

CNBC notes that the pair may have ranked higher on the list but are both known for their large philanthropic donations in the range of tens of billions of dollars.

Mr Musk has pledged to give away $150m in 2021, two-thirds of which will go to the winner of a carbon removal contest.