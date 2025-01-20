Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The vast majority of people are just as worried about paying their energy bills as they were last winter, despite a fall in prices.

New polling found 88% of people are as concerned or even more so than last year, amid mounting calls for a social tariff for consumers.

The average energy bill for households across England, Scotland and Wales increased by 1.2% in January after Ofgem raised its price cap in response to wholesale prices.

It means the yearly bill for a household using a typical amount of energy climbed to £1,738, up £21 from the previous cap.

That remains significantly lower than this time last year, when the figure stood at £1,928 per year, but it comes amid plunging temperatures this January.

Britain recorded its coldest January night in 15 years earlier in the month as temperatures plummeting to minus 18.9C in Scotland, and the UK Health Security Agency issued several days of cold weather health alerts for England.

The poll of 2,000 people by research firm Strand Partners prompted fresh calls for a social tariff from the boss of energy supplier Ovo Energy.

The measure, which campaign groups have proposed for several years, would likely take the form of a targeted discount energy deal for poorer customers, and could be below the price of the cheapest available standard energy tariff.

It also comes after energy secretary Ed Miliband said the measure is “something that we need looking at”.

He told MPs on January 15: “Different people mean different things by a social tariff. We have a sort of social tariff in its infancy if you like through the warm homes discount but I definitely think that part of what we need to be examining the case for and the ability for us to do in the years ahead is, if you like, a more fully fledged version of that.”

David Buttress, chief executive of Ovo, told the PA news agency he supports Mr Miliband’s comments but added he is “deeply concerned” about the 88% figure.

He said: “We are working with the Government to do everything we can to make energy more affordable for our customers.

“A social tariff to provide discounted energy to the most vulnerable households should be implemented by the Government as a top priority.

The company said it is running a series of community events starting on Blue Monday, January 20, in Newport, Bristol, Inverness and Glasgow, in partnership with campaign group Warm Welcome Group.

The events will see experts advise people on how to use less energy and how to access Government grants that might be available to them.