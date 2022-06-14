Equity release ‘finances £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK’

Total retirement spending funded by equity release could top £4 billion this year, according to Cebr and Legal & General.

Vicky Shaw
Wednesday 15 June 2022 00:01
Equity release finances around £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK, according to analysis (Yui Mok/PA)
Equity release finances around £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK, according to analysis (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Equity release finances around £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK, according to analysis.

Total retirement spending funded by equity release could top £4 billion this year and £5 billion in 2025, according to modelling by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), as homeowners increasingly look to property wealth to support their retirement.

Equity release products allow older people to access the equity, or cash, tied up in their home.

In 2021, equity release funded an estimated £3 billion worth of retirement domestic spending, according to Legal & General and Cebr’s the Equity Economy report.

About £330 million of new equity released in 2021 is estimated to have left the UK economy in the form of overseas holiday spending.

Recommended

The impact of the equity release market is more significant than just the spending power it gives to customers, it also makes a positive contribution to the UK economy

Craig Brown, Legal & General

Equity release spending by retirees is often used for occasional big purchases such as home improvements including to improve energy efficiency, furniture or a new car, the report found.

Other uses include medical expenses, maintaining living standards in retirement, holidays and paying off debts.

Craig Brown, CEO, Legal & General home finance, said: “The impact of the equity release market is more significant than just the spending power it gives to customers, it also makes a positive contribution to the UK economy.”

Equity release may reduce the amount of inheritance people have to leave behind when they die and potentially affect their benefit entitlements, and so it needs careful consideration. There may be options to ringfence some of the value of a home as an inheritance.

There may be other alternative options such as downsizing or using savings. Taking independent financial advice can help people to weigh up their options.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in